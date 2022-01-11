 Skip to main content

30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2022 12:01pm   Comments
Gainers

  • TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRI) shares climbed 36.6% to $12.21 following Q2 results. The company reported Q2 revenue of $23.9 million, versus $16.1 million year over year.
  • Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) gained 27.3% to $24.36 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and raised FY22 sales guidance.
  • Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: NES) shares jumped 22.6% to $2.8450.
  • BARK, Inc. (NYSE: BARK) gained 18% to $4.25. The company said it expects Q3 sales of $140 million, versus analysts’ estimates of $137.3 million. BARK co-founder and executive chairman Matt Meeker will cecome CEO.
  • Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) jumped 17.2% to $7.08. Nutriband and Kindeva Drug Delivery, on Monday, signed a feasibility agreement to develop AVERSA Fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl patch.
  • Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) surged 17% to $6.25. Veru, on Monday, said that its Enobosarm was granted fast track designation by the FDA.
  • Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING) jumped 15% to $2.82. Aegis Capital initiated coverage on Cingulate with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $9.
  • Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) gained 13.3% to $77.35 after the company issued Q4 and FY21 sales guidance above guidance.
  • Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ: MOLN) rose 12.6% to $24.22. Molecular Partners shares jumped over 30% on Monday after the company, and Novartis, reported topline data from the Phase 2 study for ensovibep, a DARPin antiviral therapeutic for COVID-19.
  • Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGTX) gained 12.4% to $6.74. The company, on Monday, issued summary of its 2021 accomplishments and outlined upcoming milestones anticipated in the year ahead.
  • CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV) jumped 11.8% to $4.54. CVD Equipment said orders exceeded $5 million in Q4 and $21 million overall for FY21.
  • Quantum Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) gained 11.6% to $3.26.
  • Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) climbed 11.6% to $6.30.
  • Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) rose 11.5% to $1.16 after dropping 10% on Monday. Future FinTech recently named Ola Lind as Chief Strategy Officer.
  • Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) rose 11.3% to $6.28.
  • Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE: SONX) rose 11.2% to $6.27 after the company issued strong sales forecast for the fourth quarter.
  • Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) surged 10.6% to $3.13.
  • OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) gained 9.1% to $0.2120. OneSmart International Education Group received notification from NYSE regarding delayed Form 20-F filing.
  • Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ: CLLS) gained 7.5% to $8.51. Cellectis' licensed partner, Allogene Therapeutics, announced removal of FDA clinical hold on their clinical trials.
  • Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) climbed 7.5% to $389.34 as the company issued strong sales forecast for 2022, and also reported four partnership agreements.
  • Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) rose 5.3% to $89.25 after the company issued strong Q4 and FY21 sales guidance.
  • Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) rose 5.3% to $34.06 as the company issued an update on its forecast for the 2021 fiscal year. The company said it sees preliminary FY21 net sales rising 19% to 20% from 2020. The company also projects Q4 net sales up in the range of 4% to 6% from 2020.

Losers

  • Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) shares fell 57.4% to $11.67.
  • Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CPSR) shares dipped 25.7% to $7.35.
  • Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG) fell 21.9% to $4.21. Bone Biologics shares surged 57% on Monday following the company's presentation at the HC Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference.
  • Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) fell 12.6% to $14.49 after the company issued Q4 and FY21 sales guidance below estimates. The company announced preliminary revenue of approximately $36 million for its fourth quarter, below the consensus estimate of $36.58 million.
  • Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) dropped 10.8% to $28.45. Albertsons Companies reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and boosted its FY21 forecast.
  • Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBET) fell 8.7% to $14.63.
  • Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) shares declined 8.7% to $3.05.
  • Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) fell 8.4% to $2.72. The FDA, on Monday, notified Reviva Pharmaceuticals that it may proceed with Phase 3 trial of its lead candidate, brilaroxazine, a serotonin and dopamine receptor modulator for schizophrenia.

