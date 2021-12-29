26 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) jumped 100.5% to $0.6016 after reporting results for the second quarter.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) climbed 38.4% to $1.55 after surging 43% on Tuesday.
- Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) shares jumped 33% to $25.10. Insignia Systems shares climbed around 65% on Tuesday as traders circulated a social media post on a potential short squeeze.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) shares jumped 25.1% to $4.7651.
- Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) jumped 18.5% to $6.39 as the company agreed to acquire Hongle.tv for $43.8 million.
- Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP) gained 17.3% to $2.7087 after gaining more than 35% on Tuesday.
- Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) surged 14.1% to $78.04 after it was announced the company will replace CIT Group in the S&P MidCap 400.
- Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) gained 14.8% to $9.31 after declining around 30% on Tuesday.
- Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) shares surged 14% to $4.04 aftre gaining more than 10% on Tuesday.
- Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) rose 11.3% to $1.68 after the company issued an update on Bentrio program.
- Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) surged 11.1% to $54.01 after the company announced a $250 million accelerated share repurchase program and reaffirmed guidance.
- Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) rose 10.9% to $13.51. Revlon, last month, reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) gained 9.9% to $1.3850 after the company announced it is filing new patent applications in several countries for the treatment of all advanced solid tumors.
- MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) jumped 9.6% to $1.94 after the company announced it entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire CheYi Network.
- Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNAY) shares rose 8.5% to $7.28.
Losers
- Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN) shares fell 45.7% to $4.59 after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged the company and its chief operating officer with fraud.
- Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) fell 28.5% to $2.56 after the company announced pricing of an $8 million underwritten public offering.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) fell 21.5% to $1.2250 after declining more than 6% on Tuesday.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) shares fell 18.6% to $0.5642 after dipping 25% on Tuesday.
- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ: PYR) dipped 17.7% to $2.80. PyroGenesis recently announced the launch of new ZCE hydrogen production process following filing of international patent applications.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) fell 16.8% to $3.3100.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) dropped 16.6% to $4.8950 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) dropped 9.1% to $4.29. The Drugs Controller General of India has recently given Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin Emergency Use approval in the paediatric age group between 12 and 18 years. Ocugen has the US rights to the Bharat Biotech’s vaccine candidate.
- Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) fell 8.5% to $2.60 after jumping around 10% on Tuesday.
- Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) shares declined 7.3% to $6.74.
- Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) dropped 6.3% to $35.89 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas