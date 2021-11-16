 Skip to main content

Temasek Cuts Stake In Alibaba, DiDi, Baidu And Others
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 6:53am   Comments
  • Singapore’s state-owned investor Temasek Holdings Pte sold shares of U.S.-listed Chinese technology companies from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) and DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) to online education providers amid regulatory crackdowns, Bloomberg reports.
  • Temasek cut 16% of its stake in e-commerce giant Alibaba and 11% of its shares in ride-hailing service Didi. 
  • It exited Chinese search engine operator Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU), TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL), New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (NYSE: EDU), and jobs service provider Kanzhun Ltd (NASDAQ: BZ).
  • The selloff follows as global investors weigh the feasibility of investing in China’s once-booming internet market post the regulatory crackdown. 
  • Temasek held off on further Chinese tech platform investments as it sought more conviction on the fallout following the crackdown.
  • Clarity is sought whether the selloff represents exchange for their Hong Kong-traded equivalents at dual-listed companies like Alibaba, something Temasek has done in the past. 
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 1.38% at $168.84 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Tech Media

