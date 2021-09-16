Etsy And American Airlines Lead The S&P 500

U.S. indices were trading lower Thursday as stocks continue September weakness. Initial jobless claims came in higher than expected, which has added to economic concerns while investors continue to weigh uncertainty related to the COVID-19 Delta variant and Fed tapering policy.

(NASDAQ: SPY) lost 0.17% to $447.14 The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.07% to $378.31

(NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.07% to $378.31 The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) lost 0.19% to $348.16

Here are the day's winners and losers from the S&P 500, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY), American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) and Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE: BBWI) were among the top gainers for the S&P 500 Thursday.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) and Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) were among the top losers for the S&P 500.

Elsewhere On The Street

