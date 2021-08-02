21 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) shares rose 41.5% to $1.91 in pre-market trading. Ipsen and Exicure signed an exclusive collaboration agreement to research, develop, and commercialize novel Spherical Nucleic Acids targeting rare neurodegenerative disorders.
- BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) shares rose 23.8% to $3.90 in pre-market trading. Bsquare is set to release its financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, August 12, 2021.
- AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) rose 16.8% to $3.89 in pre-market trading after gaining around 6% on Friday.
- Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ: LVTX) shares rose 14.8% to $6.35 in pre-market trading after dipping over 26% on Friday. The company recently appointed Amy Garabedian as general counsel and corporate secretary.
- ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: ERYP) shares rose 11.2% to $7.08 in pre-market trading. Erytech Pharma shares jumped around 55% on Friday after the company announced it was granted US FDA Fast Track Designation for eryaspase in hypersensitive ALL.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) shares rose 9.4% to $0.75 in pre-market trading. Shares of mask, PPE and respiratory product makers traded higher on Friday after CDC documents warned the COVID-19 Delta variant appears to be as contagious as chickenpox.
- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) rose 8.6% to $16.49 in pre-market trading. The Nation of Georgia's Prime Minister and Minister of Health recently issued an Emergency Use Authorization for NRx Pharmaceuticals intravenous Zyesami (aviptadil) to treat critical COVID-19 patients.
- Affirm Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ: AFRM) shares rose 8.1% to $60.88 in pre-market trading after dropping over 7% on Friday. Affirm is set to report Q4 earnings on September 9.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) rose 7.6% to $2.28 in pre-market trading. The company was recently granted European patent specification for 'Heterocyclic Compounds And Uses Thereof.'
- IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE: ITP) rose 7.6% to $0.47 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Friday.
- Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) rose 6.1% to $1.21 in pre-market trading. Tyme Technologies shares recently announced the USPTO has granted additional patent claims related to the company's metabolomic technology platform.
- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) shares rose 6% to $2.47 in pre-market trading after declining around 3% on Friday.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) rose 5.4% to $2.77 in pre-market trading. The company recently reported strong SMB user growth with over 2x new sign-ups.
- XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) rose 4.8% to $42.49 in pre-market trading as the company reported a jump in monthly deliveries as strong demand for the company's electric sports sedan P7 from China's young buyers lifted sales.
- Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) shares rose 3.7% to $34.62 in pre-market trading. Li Auto reported delivery of 8,589 Li ONEs in July, up 251.3% year over year.
Losers
- ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) fell 16.7% to $1.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed underwritten public offering of American Depositary Shares.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) shares fell 8.8% to $8.00 in pre-market trading after dropping over 7% on Friday.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) fell 6.6% to $7.73 in pre-market trading. Marin Software reported an adjusted loss of $0.21 per share for the second quarter, versus a year-ago loss of $0.36 per share. Its net revenues dropped 16% year-over-year to $6.1 million.
- Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG) fell 6.4% to $5.15 in pre-market trading after jumping over 17% on Friday.
- Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) fell 5.7% to $1.16 in pre-market trading after climbing around 12% o Friday. The company recently signed a cooperation agreement for asset-light project at the Beijing Asia Financial Center.
- Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) fell 5.2% to $234.51 in pre-market trading. Square reported that it saw “significant growth” in Bitcoin revenue during the second quarter. The company said Bitcoin revenue rose 3x year-over-year to $2.72 billion in the second quarter of 2021, while gross profit from the apex cryptocurrency was $55 million, or nearly 2% of Bitcoin revenue. The company also announced plans to purchase the “buy now, pay later” service provider Afterpay Limited, which is publicly listed in Australia.
