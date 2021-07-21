3 Stocks That Could Hit $1 Trillion Market Cap Next

Several big market capitalization milestones have happened in 2021 with Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) joining the $1 trillion club and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) marking a $2 trillion milestone.

There are currently five companies trading with market caps of more than $1 trillion with former member Facebook now falling just shy at $965 billion, according to Assetdash.com.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) leads the way with a market cap of $2.38 trillion, followed by Microsoft at $2.09 trillion, Saudi Aramco at $1.86 trillion, Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) at $1.79 trillion and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) at $1.75 trillion.

There is a large gap from Facebook to the next company closest to $1 trillion, which leads to the question of what could be the next company to hit a market cap of $1 trillion.

Here are some potential companies that could close in on the milestone in the near term or long term.

Tencent Holdings

The next closest company to the $1 trillion milestone is Tencent Holdings ADR (OTC: TCEHY). The company is the largest gaming company in the world with ownership of several gaming subsidiaries and also minority investments in others.

Tencent owns Riot Games, which is the owner of “League of Legends,” one of the most popular games in the world. Tencent’s TiMi Studios owns “Honor of Kings,” one of the largest mobile gaming companies.

Tencent is also the 40% owner of Epic Games, the company behind “Fortnite.” Tencent also owns stakes in Bluehole, Ubisoft, Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) and Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE), giving it exposure to many leading gaming companies and top games.

Video games made up 32% of the company’s first-quarter revenue. The company also gets large portions of revenue from social networks (22%), online advertising (16%) and fintech (29%). The company’s Weixin and Wechat social media platforms had 1.24 billion monthly active users in the first quarter.

First-quarter revenue for Tencent was $20.9 billion. The company could continue to benefit from its growth of video games, social networks and fintech. Tencent could also see market cap rise if it spins off or sells its stakes in several companies that could benefit higher on their own.

Tesla Inc

Leading electric vehicle company Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has a market cap of $623 billion, placing it among the top five companies trading closest to the $1 trillion mark.

Tesla has seen a massive growth of its electric vehicle segment and could see a rise in revenue growth and market cap valuation thanks to its solar power and energy storage segment.

Tesla reported first-quarter revenue of $10.4 billion, up 74% year-over-year. The company’s solar business saw the amount of solar deployed in the first quarter up 163% year-over-year and strong growth of the energy storage business.

Upcoming releases of the Tesla Cybertruck and Tesla Semi could be major catalysts to help power additional growth in electric vehicles and lead to analyst upgrades and higher price targets for Tesla shares.

With competition coming in the electric vehicle space, Tesla could need strong growth from its other segments to take it to the $1 trillion level.

Given Tesla’s history of valuation rising and hitting company milestones, the company could be one of the best bets to hit the $1 trillion level in the future.

NVIDIA

Over the last five years, shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) have gone up 1,300%. The company has a market cap of $115 billion, placing it a long way from the $1 trillion mark.

The company is seeing massive growth across several sectors, which could make it a fast-growth company moving closer to $1 trillion in the future.

First-quarter revenue hit a record $5.66 billion for NVIDIA, up 84% year-over-year. The company’s gaming revenue hit a record $2.76 billion, up 109% year-over-year.

Nvidia also saw record data center revenue of $2.05 billion, up 79% year-over-year.

Nvidia reported strong demand for multiple business segments, which could lead to future growth.

Nvidia is seeing demand in many of the hottest growth sectors for semiconductors including games, data centers and even Bitcoin mining.

Others: Some of the largest market cap companies that are closest to $1 trillion outside this list are Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) at $624 billion, Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM) at $598 billion, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) at $565 billion and Visa Inc (NYSE: V) at $525 billion.