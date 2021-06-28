In 2012, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) held its highly anticipated initial price offering with the company valued at around $100 billion. Less than 10 years later, the company is now valued at over $1 trillion.

What Happened: On Monday afternoon, Facebook's stock passed the $1 trillion market capitalization for the first time in company history.

The move came as shares traded higher on the heels of a suit by the Federal Trade Commission against Facebook being dismissed.

Facebook joins the $1 trillion club that currently has five other members.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) each have market caps of more than $2 trillion, according to Assetdash.com.

Saudi Aramco, Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) have market caps of $1.9 trillion, $1.7 trillion and $1.7 trillion, respectively.

What's Next: The next two companies to join the $1 trillion club could be Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), with market caps of $746 and $663 billion, respectively.

Facebook's stock closed up 4.18% at $355.64 per share.