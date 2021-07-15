22 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) shares rose 63.2% to $8.03 in pre-market trading after jumping around 8% on Wednesday.
- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) shares rose 22.9% to $3.06 in pre-market trading. Verb Technology shares gained 12% on Wednesday after the company, and SHOP.COM, announced they partnered to launch SHOP LIVE, a customized, interactive and live-streaming channel.
- Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) shares rose 21.3% to $1.31 in pre-market trading after the company reported preliminary fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 197% year-on-year to $8.3 million, above the analyst consensus of $7.7 million.
- Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: ATHE) shares rose 19.4% to $1.66 in pre-market trading.
- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) rose 18.4% to $7.07 in pre-market trading. Arlo Technologies is expected to report Q2 earnings on August 4.
- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) rose 11.1% to $4.42 in pre-market trading. Datasea’s subsidiary Shuhai Zhangxun Information Technology Co., Ltd recently inked six purchase and distribution agreements to provide 5G Message-marketing Cloud Platform (5G MMCP) Version 3.0 and further enhanced product availability nationwide in China by adding new district partners.
- Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) shares rose 7.8% to $1.39 in pre-market trading after the company entered into a settlement and license agreement with Clarus Therapeutics to resolve claims in the ongoing intellectual property litigation and interference proceeding.
- SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) rose 7.2% to $16.47 in pre-market trading. Scientific Games submitted a proposal to acquire public shares of SciPlay.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) shares rose 6.9% to $6.67 in pre-market trading after dipping 31% on Wednesday.
- SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGOC) rose 6.5% to $14.06 in pre-market trading after jumping around 38% on Wednesday. The company recently regained Nasdaq compliance.
- American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) rose 5.2% to $48.83 in pre-market trading after the company reported strategic partnership with Blackstone for its life & retirement business and sale to Blackstone of certain affordable housing assets.
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB) shares rose 5.2% to $1.82 in pre-market trading following a 5% drop on Wednesday.
Losers
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) fell 13.9% to $10.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG) fell 11.3% to $58.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported topline results with tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor GLPG3667 in a Phase 1b study in psoriasis patients.
- Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) shares fell 7.7% to $2.17 in pre-market trading. Dogness recently said its products will be available on Home Depot’s HomeDepot.com, including the Dogness 3.2L Smart Fountain Plus and its smart retractable leashes..
- Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTIB) fell 7.3% to $2.68 in pre-market trading after jumping over 10% on Wednesday.
- Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ: MARPS) fell 7.2% to $4.50 in pre-market trading.
- Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP) shares fell 7.7% to $9.09 in pre-market trading after dropping 12% on Wednesday.
- Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) shares fell 6.6% to $11.10 in pre-market trading after jumping around
- 34% on Wednesday.
- MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR) fell 6.6% to $16.92 in pre-market trading. MorphoSys reported the successful completion of its earlier announced cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals.
- U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) fell 6.4% to $4.72 in pre-market trading after surging over 20% on Wednesday.
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) shares fell 5.5% to $0.7652 in pre-market trading. The FDA recently accepted InVivo Therapeutics preclinical module, which is one of three individual modules required for the Company's humanitarian device exemption (HDE) application for its Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant.
