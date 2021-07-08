 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2021 10:05am   Comments
Before 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, 16 companies set new 52-week highs.

Interesting Facts:

  • Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) was the company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Rocky Mountain Chocolate (NASDAQ:RMCF).
  • Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)'s stock gained the most, trading up 107.94% to reach a new 52-week high.
  • The following stocks achieved new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:
  • Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $86.89. The stock traded up 0.46% on the session.
  • Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $408.64. Shares traded up 0.63%.
  • Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $747.57 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.48%.
  • American Tower (NYSE:AMT) shares were up 0.2% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $280.21 for a change of up 0.2%.
  • Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI) shares hit $202.46 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.17%.
  • Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $309.95. The stock traded up 0.19% on the session.
  • Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) stock hit a yearly high price of $110.37. The stock was down 0.15% for the day.
  • VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $234.12 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.09%.
  • Broadridge Financial Soln (NYSE:BR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $168.48. The stock traded down 0.25% on the session.
  • Blackrock Core Bond Tr (NYSE:BHK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.94 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.3%.
  • BNY Mellon Strategic (NYSE:DSM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.42 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.6%.
  • Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.17. The stock traded up 6.07% on the session.
  • Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) shares broke to $2.86 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 50.29%.
  • Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.23 on Thursday, moving up 32.45%.
  • Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) shares were up 107.94% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.73 for a change of up 107.94%.
  • Rocky Mountain Chocolate (NASDAQ:RMCF) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.16 Thursday. The stock was down 0.49% for the day.

 

Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.

 

