25 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ: MTP) rose 42.2% to $2.90 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed breakthrough data using Q-Sphera technology.
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) shares rose 34% to $4.38 in pre-market trading. Cellect Biotechnology filed registration statement in connection with proposed strategic merger agreement with Quoin Pharmaceuticals.
- Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTIB) rose 16.8% to $2.64 in pre-market trading after jumping 19% on Wednesday.
- Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) shares rose 14% to $11.80 in pre-market trading after dropping 23% on Wednesday. The company recently priced its IPO at $5 per share.
- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: STSA) shares rose 12% to $5.54 in pre-market trading after the company announced Phase 1 trial of STS101 data showed that all three dose strengths administered with its improved 2nd-generation nasal delivery device were well-tolerated and achieved the target pharmacokinetic profile.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) rose 11.2% to $5.35 in pre-market trading. Lannett recently said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted the Abbreviated New Drug Application for Fluticasone Propionate and Salmeterol inhalation powder.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) rose 10% to $0.93906 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Wednesday.
- E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) rose 6.7% to $38.00 in pre-market trading after declining 11% on Wednesday.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) rose 6% to $2.11 in pre-market trading after gaining over 4% on Wednesday.
- Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC) rose 5.3% to $4.18 in pre-market trading.
- Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) rose 5% to $7.87 in pre-market trading. Two Harbors Investment will replace Cardtronics in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Tuesday, June 22.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 4.5% to $183.99 in pre-market trading. Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, marketed as "Covovax," could see a launch in India as early as September, Moneycontrol reported on Wednesday.
Losers
- CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) fell 41% to $56.01 in pre-market trading after the company said its COVID-19 vaccine demonstrated an interim vaccine efficacy of 47% against COVID-19 disease of any severity and did not meet prespecified statistical success criteria.
- Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) fell 20.4% to $6.36 in pre-market trading. Gaucho Group shares surged 95% on Wednesday after the company announced the launch of its Amazon Storefront.
- Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) shares fell 14.8% to $3.52 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock..
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) fell 12% to $12.19 in pre-market trading after the company reported a common stock offering.
- Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) fell 11.9% to $14.30 in pre-market trading. Orphazyme shares climbed 61% on Wednesday ahead of the June 17 PDUFA date for Arimocolmol. Arimocolmol was developed by CytRx and has been licensed to Orphazyme.
- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) shares fell 9% to $5.98 in pre-market trading. BriaCell Therapeutics shares gained 9% on Wednesday after the company announced it is expanding its breast cancer platform into prostate, melanoma and lung cancers.
- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) fell 7.2% to $1.16 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Wednesday.
- Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) fell 7% to $2.94 in pre-market trading. Forward Industries shares climbed over 15% on Wednesday after the company announced a U.S. distribution agreement with Chipolo.
- Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE: NOG) fell 6.5% to $18.10 in pre-market trading after the company priced its underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 shares at $17.50 per share.
- Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO) fell 6.1% to $5.42 in pre-market trading following a 10% surge in the previous session.
- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) shares fell 5.6% to $2.35 in pre-market trading after jumping 15% on Wednesday.
- Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) shares fell 4.7% to $6.38 in pre-market trading. ALFI recently announced an agreement with All-Niter for the fulfillment, staging and shipment of 10,000 digital tablets to countrywide Uber and Lyft drivers.
- Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) shares fell 4.7% to $5.71 in pre-market trading after jumping 18% on Wednesday. The company late Monday declared a special dividend and said its combination with Metamaterial is expected to close before the end of June.
