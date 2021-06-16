24 Stocks Moving in Wednday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB) rose 43.6% to $2.93 in pre-market trading after a 13G filing from Ra Capital showed a 7.5% stake in the company.
- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) shares rose 34.5% to $12.23 in pre-market trading after the company announced the launch of an online EV pre-booking service for its new GEL-1800 1.8 ton Electric Loader and its GEX-8000 Electric Excavator.
- Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) shares rose 33.7% to $3.65 in pre-market trading after the company announced a U.S. distribution agreement with Chipolo.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) rose 16.2% to $7.62 in pre-market trading. SPI Energy’s unit, Phoenix Motorcars, recently announced it started production of third-generation electric products.
- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) rose 14.1% to $2.35 in pre-market trading after declining over 10% on Tuesday. Xcel Brands will join Russell Microcap Index, effective June 28.
- Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) rose 8.6% to $4.05 in pre-market trading.
- Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) rose 8.5% to $4.66 in pre-market trading following a 3% decline on Tuesday.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) rose 7.1% to $0.7387 in pre-market trading.
- Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) rose 6.8% to $21.27 in pre-market trading after gaining around 6% on Tuesday.
- Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) rose 6.6% to $2.59 in pre-market trading after gaining over 4% on Tuesday.
- Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) rose 6.4% to $3.47 in pre-market trading. Digital Brands Group yesterday announced LOI to acquire Stateside.
- Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) rose 6% to $5.37 in pre-market trading. Torchlight Energy Resources shares jumped around 42% on Tuesday after the company late Monday declared a special dividend and said its combination with Metamaterial is expected to close before the end of June.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) rose 5% to $6.57 in pre-market trading. Ocugen recently selected Jubilant HollisterStier of Spokane, Washington as its manufacturing partner for COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Covaxin for the U.S. and Canadian markets.
Losers
- Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IKT) fell 26% to $2.99 in pre-market trading after the company priced an underwritten public offering of 15 million shares at $3.00 per share.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) fell 13.4% to $4.79 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering of its Class A common stock.
- TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) fell 6.9% to $2.98 in pre-market trading after jumping 19% on Tuesday.
- Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) fell 6.7% to $83.75 in pre-market trading after announcing May user statistics. In the month of May, daily active users were 43.0 million for Roblox. This figure was up 28% year-over-year and down 1% from the month of April..
- Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) shares fell 6.5% to $6.52 in pre-market trading. Alfi shares climbed 104% on Tuesday after the company inked an agreement with All-Niter for the fulfillment, staging, and shipment of the first 10,000 digital tablets to countrywide Uber Technologies.
- Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) shares fell 6.2% to $12.66 in pre-market trading. Alzamend Neuro shares jumped 170% on Tuesday after the company priced its IPO at $5 per share
- Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (NYSE: ACH) shares fell 5.9% to $13.00 in pre-market trading.
- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) shares fell 5.8% to $3.92 in pre-market trading. Clearside Biomedical shares surged around 38% on Tuesday after the company announced safety results from Cohort 1 of OASIS, its ongoing Phase 1/2a clinical trial of CLS-AX in wet AMD. Primary endpoints in Cohort 1 were achieved.
- Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) fell 5.7% to $3.47 in pre-market trading.
- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) fell 4.8% to $77.77 in pre-market trading. Oracle reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak profit forecast for the current quarter.
- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) fell 4.5% to $1.74 in pre-market trading. Document Security Systems shares fell 34% on Tuesday after the company announced it priced a $43.5 million public offering of common stock. The public offering equates to 29,000,000 shares of the company's common stock at a price of $1.50 per share.
