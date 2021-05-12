26 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) shares rose 30.8% to $4.46 in pre-market trading. Biomerica recently said its COVID-19 antigen rapid test can be performed with a nasal swab.
- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) rose 28.8% to $2.87 in pre-market trading after the company announced results from the 40-week open-label extension of its phase 3 trial of roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms of schizophrenia.
- Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) rose 22.5% to $109.53 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and and raised FY21 sales guidance.
- fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) rose 19.8% to $21.04 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales and issued strong sales guidance.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) shares rose 17.8% to $3.91 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) shares rose 16.2% to $8.87 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.
- CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CVI) rose 11.5% to $23.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $492 million special dividend. The company also reported it is interested in renewable fuels and is no longer interested in buying another crude oil refinery.
- Sientra Inc (NASDAQ: SIEN) rose 10% to $7.42 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ: PANL) rose 8.3% to $4.08 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLM) rose 7.8% to $5.54 in pre-market trading.
- Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC)shares rose 7.7% to $5.16 in pre-market trading. The company priced its 3.33 million share IPO at $5 per share.
- U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) shares rose 7.3% to $0.7990 in pre-market trading after dropping 9% on Tuesday.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) rose 7.2% to $3.14 in pre-market trading.
- Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAY) rose 7.2% to $5.07 in pre-market trading after jumping 11% on Tuesday.
- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) rose 6% to $1.24 in pre-market trading after dropping over 6% on Tuesday. Luokung Technology recently announced its shares will continue to trade in the US on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange.
- ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) rose 5.9% to $12.47 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) shares fell 18.8% to $20.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings. The company also reported it is unable to affirm previously provided guidance for FY21.
- Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) fell 17.9% to $0.5090 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
- CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI) shares fell 11% to $9.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q1 results and said it has acquired One Day University.
- Paysign Inc (NASDAQ: PAYS) shares fell 9.1% to $3.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results and issued weak FY21 sales guidance.
- InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE: IHT) fell 8.6% to $6.03 in pre-market trading after gaining over 3% on Tuesday.
- Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC) fell 6.9% to $4.05 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Tuesday.
- Lemonade, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMND) fell 6.6% to $68.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
- Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) fell 6.4% to $6.55 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Tuesday.
- Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE: SYN) fell 5.1% to $0.4925 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Tuesday.
- Axonics Inc (NASDAQ: AXNX) fell 4.6% to $50.33 in pre-market trading after the company priced its public offering of 3,500,000 shares at $50.00 per share.
