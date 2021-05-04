26 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) shares rose 60.5% to $1.99 in pre-market trading. Cocrystal Pharma recently announced progress on its COVID-19 antiviral drug candidates that target coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2, and it also plans to launch a second COVID-19 program with additional antiviral compounds for development, apart from CDI-45205.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) rose 40% to $6.93 in pre-market trading. Precipio shares surged 172% on Monday after the company successfully launched its COVID-19 rapid antibody test that tests for both IgG & IgM antibodies.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) rose 22% to $9.79 in pre-market trading after the company said new data obtained from Phase I COVID-19 trial 'added to the evidence' suggesting VXA-CoV2-1 shows broad cross-reactivity against other coronaviruses.
- Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBP) rose 15.8% to $4.85 in pre-market trading after the company swung to a profit in the first quarter.
- 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ: JOBS) shares rose 15.1% to $70.57 in pre-market trading as the company reported the receipt of an updated non-binding proposal to acquire the company for $79.05 per share.
- Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) rose 10.4% to $4.34 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 9% in the previous session.
- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) rose 10% to $3.51 in pre-market trading.
- Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) shares rose 8.5% to $57.00 in pre-market trading after reporting strong Q1 results.
- Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) rose 8.2% to $1.32 in pre-market trading after jumping over 10% on Monday.
- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) rose 8.2% to $1.18 in pre-market trading.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 7.8% to $6.63 in pre-market trading. The company yesterday reported Q1 results.
- Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) rose 3.4% to $85.79 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results. The company also announced it raised FY21 sales guidance.
- Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE: ELVT) shares rose 3.4% to $3.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings.
- CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) rose 3% to $80.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q1 results and raised FY21 earnings forecast.
Losers
- Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISNS) fell 18.8% to $9.18 in pre-market trading following Q1 results. The company reported a decline in quarterly sales.
- Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) shares fell 17.8% to $64.53 in pre-market trading after jumping over 57% on Monday. On Friday, Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics filed a Form 8-K showing that it entered into a purchase agreement with Lincoln Park Capital on Apr. 26 in which the company can sell up to $20 million of common shares to the Chicago-based investment group and asset management firm. Additionally, Nicholas J Singer disclosed that he took a 9%-plus stake in the company in a 13G filing on Friday.
- Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE: BRN) fell 13.9% to $2.67 in pre-market trading after jumping around 50% on Monday.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) fell 12.6% to $17.70 in pre-market trading after reporting weak quarterly results.
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) fell 12% to $12.87 in pre-market trading after surging over 102% on Monday.
- iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) fell 8.7% to $94.92 in pre-market trading following Q1 results. The company also issued guidance for FY21.
- Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) fell 8.2% to $36.00 in pre-market trading after the company swung to a loss in the first quarter.
- Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) fell 7.4% to $1.26 in pre-market trading.
- Meat-Tech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ: MITC) fell 6.7% to $9.97 in pre-market trading. MeaTech 3D recently initiated process to voluntarily delist its ordinary shares from the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.
- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) shares fell 6.3% to $9.96 in pre-market trading after the company reported it sees Q1 EPS of $(0.25), versus the $(0.09) estimate. The company also reported it experienced a systems outage caused by a cybersecurity incident but was able to successfully block the attack.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) fell 5.2% to $1.83 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 7% on Monday.
- The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) fell 5% to $33.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
