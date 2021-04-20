 Skip to main content

20 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2021 7:05am   Comments
Gainers

  • MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYMD) rose 108.2% to $9.16 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 10% on Monday.
  • Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) rose 14% to $2.81 in pre-market trading.
  • Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PTN) rose 12.5% to $0.6090 in pre-market trading.
  • Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) rose 11.7% to $1.05 in pre-market trading after climbing 11% on Monday.
  • Meat-Tech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ: MITC) rose 10% to $9.17 in pre-market trading. The company, last month, priced its IPO at $10.30 per ADS.
  • TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) rose 8.9% to $2.95 in pre-market trading after surging around 28% on Monday.
  • Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) shares rose 8.1% to $1.33 in pre-market trading.
  • Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) rose 7.8% to $0.4743 in pre-market trading after adding 8% on Monday.
  • Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) rose 7.6% to $1.04 in pre-market trading.
  • 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE: XXII) rose 7% to $3.80in pre-market trading. 22nd Century Group shares jumped over 10% on Monday following a report Biden is weighing nicotine policy and a ban on menthol cigarettes. The company is engaged in the research and development of modified-risk and potentially less harmful tobacco products.
  • Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) rose 6.7% to $1.76 in pre-market trading.
  • ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ: ACTC) shares rose 6% to $15.64 in pre-market trading after declining over 5% on Monday.
  • IBM (NYSE: IBM) shares rose 3.1% to $137.20 in pre-market trading as the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) fell 7.5% to $0.4230 in pre-market trading. InspireMD shares climbed over 11% on Monday after the company submitted an application to join the Nasdaq.
  • 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) fell 7.3% to $7.72 in pre-market trading after dropping over 16% on Monday.
  • Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFI) fell 6.7% to $3.64in pre-market trading. Gulf Island Fabrication announced it sold the assets and certain long-term vessel construction contracts of the Shipyard Division to Bollinger Shipyards for approximately $28.6 million.
  • Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) fell 6.7% to $166.15 in pre-market trading. Futu, after the closing bell, announced a common stock offering of 9.5 million ADS.
  • Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) fell 5.4% to $2.63 in pre-market trading. Galectin Therapeutics shares climbed 27% on Monday after the company announced neurosurgeon Dr. Ben Carson, Sr. joined the team as a special consultant to accelerate and enhance development of the company's galectin-3 inhibitor, belapectin.
  • Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) fell 5.1% to $0.5687 in pre-market trading after jumping over 11% on Monday.
  • SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) fell 5.1% to $3.77 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 8% on Monday.

