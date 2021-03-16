28 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: SSY) shares rose 82.4% to $3.52 in pre-market trading as the company reported $2 million expansion, capital and operating improvements at Trace Regional Hospital.
- NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE: NTN) rose 50.1% to $5.66 in pre-market trading. NTN Buzztime said its stockholders approved the proposed merger between NTN and Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics LLC.
- Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR) rose 46.9% to $5.51 in pre-market trading. Sypris Solutions is expected to release Q4 earnings on March 18.
- Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANCN) rose 43.2% to $6.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported shareholder approval of the merger with Chemomab. The company also priced its $45.5 million private financing.
- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) shares rose 36.4% to $4.04 in pre-market trading after the company swung to a profit in the second quarter.
- Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) rose 30% to $2.30 in pre-market trading after the company's CFO disclosed an open market purchase of 13,793 shares at $1.45 per share. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Savara with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $7.
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) shares rose 29.2% to $2.48 in pre-market trading. Cellectar Reports was recently granted Japanese composition of matter patent for its phospholipid-ether drug conjugates.
- iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN) rose 25.7% to $16.52 in pre-market trading after the company reported an increase in Q4 earnings and sales.
- RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RFIL) rose 24.6% to $7.28 in pre-market trading as the cmmpany received a $6.5 million follow-on order from its new tier-1 wireless carrier customer for its OptiFlex™ hybrid fiber solution.
- Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ: FTCV) rose 24.3% to $13.25 in pre-market trading. eToro is nearing a $10 billion merger with Betsy Cohen SPAC, Bloomberg reported.
- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) rose 20.6% to $14.39 in pre-market trading. KemPharm shares jumped 27% on Monday after a popular Twitter trader noted high short interest in the stock, comparing it to GameStop.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) rose 12.9% to $8.74 in pre-market trading after the company swung to a profit in the fourth quarter.
- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) rose 12.4% to $21.07 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Friday.
- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) rose 12.3% to $1.73 in pre-market trading after surging around 13% on Monday.
- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) rose 11.6% to $47.84 in pre-market trading.
- Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) rose 8.8% to $9.79 in pre-market trading. Epizyme was awarded U.S. patent 10,946,024 'Method for treating cancer.'
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARPO) rose 8.5% to $1.78 in pre-market trading. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, last week, reported Q4 results.
- China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNR) rose 7.4% to $2.19 in pre-market trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) fell 23% to $22.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $200 million underwritten public offering.
- Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ: OCG) fell 22.8% to $7.18 in pre-market trading. Oriental Culture Holding shares jumped 120% on Monday given recent increased interest in non-fungible tokens. The company operates an online platform for artwork and has potentially been seen as a play on non-fungible tokens.
- Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN) fell 19.3% to $34.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed underwritten public offering of common stock..
- Sigma Labs, Inc.(NASDAQ: SGLB) fell 15.1% to $6.49 in pre-market trading. Sigma Labs shares jumped 128% on Monday after the company announced a contract with Lockheed Martin for its PrintRite3D product.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) fell 14.8% to $5.99 in pre-market trading after jumping over 49% on Monday.
- MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR) fell 10.8% to $22.59 in pre-market trading after the company issued results for full year 2020.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) fell 9.2% to $2.28 in pre-market trading after surging 25% on Monday.
- Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) fell 9.1% to $2.79 in pre-market trading. Check-Cap shares jumped 100% on Monday after the company announced FDA approval to begin a study of its C-Scan device.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) fell 8.2% to $8.73 in pre-market trading after the company reported efficacy and safety data from the ongoing IGNITE DMD clinical trial.
- Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) fell 7.5% to $2.33 in pre-market trading after surging over 6% on Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas