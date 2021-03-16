 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

28 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2021 7:44am   Comments
Share:
28 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: SSY) shares rose 82.4% to $3.52 in pre-market trading as the company reported $2 million expansion, capital and operating improvements at Trace Regional Hospital.
  • NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE: NTN) rose 50.1% to $5.66 in pre-market trading. NTN Buzztime said its stockholders approved the proposed merger between NTN and Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics LLC.
  • Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR) rose 46.9% to $5.51 in pre-market trading. Sypris Solutions is expected to release Q4 earnings on March 18.
  • Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANCN) rose 43.2% to $6.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported shareholder approval of the merger with Chemomab. The company also priced its $45.5 million private financing.
  • Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) shares rose 36.4% to $4.04 in pre-market trading after the company swung to a profit in the second quarter.
  • Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) rose 30% to $2.30 in pre-market trading after the company's CFO disclosed an open market purchase of 13,793 shares at $1.45 per share. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Savara with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $7.
  • Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) shares rose 29.2% to $2.48 in pre-market trading. Cellectar Reports was recently granted Japanese composition of matter patent for its phospholipid-ether drug conjugates.
  • iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN) rose 25.7% to $16.52 in pre-market trading after the company reported an increase in Q4 earnings and sales.
  • RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RFIL) rose 24.6% to $7.28 in pre-market trading as the cmmpany received a $6.5 million follow-on order from its new tier-1 wireless carrier customer for its OptiFlex™ hybrid fiber solution.
  • Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ: FTCV) rose 24.3% to $13.25 in pre-market trading. eToro is nearing a $10 billion merger with Betsy Cohen SPAC, Bloomberg reported.
  • KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) rose 20.6% to $14.39 in pre-market trading. KemPharm shares jumped 27% on Monday after a popular Twitter trader noted high short interest in the stock, comparing it to GameStop.
  • Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) rose 12.9% to $8.74 in pre-market trading after the company swung to a profit in the fourth quarter.
  • iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) rose 12.4% to $21.07 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Friday.
  • AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) rose 12.3% to $1.73 in pre-market trading after surging around 13% on Monday.
  • Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) rose 11.6% to $47.84 in pre-market trading.
  • Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) rose 8.8% to $9.79 in pre-market trading. Epizyme was awarded U.S. patent 10,946,024 'Method for treating cancer.'
  • Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARPO) rose 8.5% to $1.78 in pre-market trading. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, last week, reported Q4 results.
  • China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNR) rose 7.4% to $2.19 in pre-market trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) fell 23% to $22.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $200 million underwritten public offering.
  • Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ: OCG) fell 22.8% to $7.18 in pre-market trading. Oriental Culture Holding shares jumped 120% on Monday given recent increased interest in non-fungible tokens. The company operates an online platform for artwork and has potentially been seen as a play on non-fungible tokens.
  • Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN) fell 19.3% to $34.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed underwritten public offering of common stock..
  • Sigma Labs, Inc.(NASDAQ: SGLB) fell 15.1% to $6.49 in pre-market trading. Sigma Labs shares jumped 128% on Monday after the company announced a contract with Lockheed Martin for its PrintRite3D product.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) fell 14.8% to $5.99 in pre-market trading after jumping over 49% on Monday.
  • MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR) fell 10.8% to $22.59 in pre-market trading after the company issued results for full year 2020.
  • China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) fell 9.2% to $2.28 in pre-market trading after surging 25% on Monday.
  • Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) fell 9.1% to $2.79 in pre-market trading. Check-Cap shares jumped 100% on Monday after the company announced FDA approval to begin a study of its C-Scan device.
  • Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) fell 8.2% to $8.73 in pre-market trading after the company reported efficacy and safety data from the ongoing IGNITE DMD clinical trial.
  • Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) fell 7.5% to $2.33 in pre-market trading after surging over 6% on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADPT + ANCN)

65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
44 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Drops Over 150 Points; Crude Oil Down 2%
Why Immunovant, Anchiano, OpGen Are Rallying Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com