33 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares rose 162% to $1.27 in pre-market trading after climbing 8% on Friday.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) shares rose 58.4% to $121.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported that AXS-05 achieved primary endpoint in the ADVANCE-1 pivotal Phase 2/3 trial in Alzheimer's disease agitation.
- Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) rose 48.6% to $2.08 in pre-market trading after surging 18% on Friday.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) rose 37.3% to $13.50 in pre-market trading after the company announced its Phase 3 REST-ON trial for FT218 in patients with Narcolepsy met its 3 efficacy endpoints.
- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) rose 30.7% to $0.66 in pre-market trading after the company’s subsidiary won a $2.1 million repeat customer order.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) rose 29% to $2.45 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed a collaboration agreement with L1 Systems for the commercialization of COVID-19 medical products and solutions.
- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) shares rose 25% to $5.40 in pre-market trading.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) rose 22% to $1.39 in pre-market trading after the company reported that it has retired all outstanding debenture debt.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) rose 21.6% to $2.83 in pre-market trading.
- EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) rose 13.8% to $27.00 in pre-market trading.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares rose 12.4% to $2.35 in pre-market trading after climbing over 15% on Friday.
- AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) rose 12% to $25.82 in pre-market trading after reporting strong Q1 results.
- Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) rose 11.7% to $28.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Friday.
- Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: PTNR) rose 10.5% to $4.22 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) rose 10.3% to $6.56 in pre-market trading. Deutsche Bank said it expects Q1 revenue of €6.4 billion and net income of €66 million.
- Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) rose 9.1% to $5.15 in pre-market trading. Ovintiv is expected to release Q1 earnings on May 8.
- ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS) rose 8.3% to $281.01 in pre-market trading.
- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) shares rose 7.8% to $9.57 in pre-market trading. Veoneer shares jumped 10% on Friday following Q1 results.
- Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSSI) shares rose 7.7% to $15.00 in pre-market trading.
- VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VTIQ) rose 7% to $13.59 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) fell 61.1% to $0.3650 in pre-market trading after the company announced it has voluntarily filed petitions for reorganization under chapter 11.
- Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) fell 23.2% to $0.2570 in pre-market trading after climbing 10% on Friday.
- Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) fell 18.2% to $3.38 in pre-market trading after the company reported preliminary data from investigator-initiated study highlighting clinical activity of RAF/MEK and FAK combination in
- KRAS mutant tumors.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) fell 15.3% to $0.52 in pre-market trading after declining over 8% on Friday.
- Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ: DNJR) fell 13.1% to $1.33 in pre-market trading after the company extended the 2019 annual report date.
- Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) fell 10.7% to $5.20 in pre-market trading after Boeing announced it has backed out of the $4.2 billion deal to acquire the commercial plan division of the company.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) shares fell 10% to $13.90 in pre-market trading. Mesoblast shares surged 140% on Friday after the company reported 10 out of 12 patients with ventilator-dependent coronavirus infection survived following 2 intravenous infusions of co.'s allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell product candidate Remestemcel-L.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) shares fell 10% to $11.90 in pre-market trading after gaining over 13% on Friday.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) fell 9.9% to $36.00 in pre-market trading after surging over 45% on Friday.
- Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHAP) fell 9.7% to $0.27 in pre-market trading.
- Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) fell 8.5% to $5.50 in pre-market trading after rising over 13% on Friday.
- HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) shares fell 8.2% to $0.25 in pre-market trading.
- Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) fell 6.1% to $88.67 in pre-market trading. Aspen Technology is expected to release quarterly results on May 6.
