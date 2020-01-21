Market Overview

20 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2020 8:05am   Comments
Gainers

  • CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE: CSS) shares rose 99.1% to $9.30 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
  • Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) stock rose 4.9% to $3.66.
  • RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) shares rose 2.8% to $0.67. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on November 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.00.

 

Losers

  • Trip.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCOM) shares fell 10.8% to $34.75 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on November 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.
  • Huazhu Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTHT) stock plummeted 9.9% to $35.40. The most recent rating by CLSA, on December 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $42.00.
  • iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) stock declined 8.3% to $4.11. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on December 20, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.00.
  • Las Vegas Sands, Inc. (NYSE: LVS) shares fell 6.6% to $69.25. According to the most recent rating by Standpoint Research, on January 16, the current rating is at Hold.
  • Lumber Liquidators Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE: LL) stock plummeted 6.0% to $8.80. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on November 08, is at Outperform, with a price target of $13.00.
  • Wynn Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: WYNN) stock fell 5.8% to $142.75. According to the most recent rating by Standpoint Research, on January 16, the current rating is at Hold.
  • Vipshop Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: VIPS) shares declined 4.2% to $13.81. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 21, is at Overweight, with a price target of $19.00.
  • Luckin Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) stock decreased by 3.9% to $48.05. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 16, is at Overweight, with a price target of $56.00.
  • Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) shares declined 3.1% to $1.55.
  • Niu Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIU) shares decreased by 3.1% to $8.82. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on December 03, is at Overweight, with a price target of $13.00.
  • Tata Motors, Inc. (NYSE: TTM) stock fell 3.0% to $13.43. According to the most recent rating by CLSA, on October 28, the current rating is at Buy.
  • JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) shares decreased by 3.0% to $39.14. The most recent rating by HSBC, on December 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.
  • MGM Resorts Intl, Inc. (NYSE: MGM) stock fell 2.5% to $33.65. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on December 06, is at Hold, with a price target of $35.00.
  • Pinduoduo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) stock fell 2.5% to $38.46. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 21, is at Overweight, with a price target of $50.00.
  • Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) shares plummeted 2.3% to $3.46.
  • Carnival, Inc. (NYSE: CUK) shares declined 2.1% to $47.90.
  • Carnival, Inc. (NYSE: CCL) stock plummeted 2.0% to $50.84. The most recent rating by UBS, on January 08, is at Neutral, with a price target of $51.00.

