26 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) shares rose 14.1% to $69.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY20 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Rapt Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RAPT) rose 8.2% to $27.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced a collaboration with Hanmi Pharmaceutical to develop and commercialize FLX475 in Asia. Rapt is set to receive $10 million upfront and $108 million total milestones
- Tata Motors Limited ADR (NYSE: TTM) shares rose 7.4% to $11.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported strong US Land Rover sales and announced it will be raising passenger vehicle prices starting in 2020.
- GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) rose 5% to $4.05 in pre-market trading after reporting its HERO8 Black set a record for the best-selling GoPro ever over Black Friday/Cyber Monday. The company reported 30% year-over-year growth in total camera unit sell-through at major U.S. retailers.
- ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) rose 4.7% to $14.65 in pre-market trading.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) shares rose 4.4% to $9.80 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.22% on Tuesday.
- HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) rose 4.2% to $2.25 in pre-market trading. HEXO is expected to release its Q1 financial results on Monday, December 16, 2019.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) rose 4% to $47.40 in pre-market trading after climbing 15.12% on Tuesday.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) rose 3.1% to $2.70 in pre-market trading after falling 49.62% on Tuesday.
- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) rose 3% to $326.50 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs upgraded NetEase from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $300 to $368.
- NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) shares rose 3% to $2.47 in pre-market trading.
- Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) rose 2.5% to $94.05 in pre-market trading after reporting third quarter preliminary adjusted earnings guidance of $1.19-$1.30, against a $1.22 per share consensus estimate.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) fell 12.2% to $3.90 in pre-market trading after the company priced its 41.55 million share common stock offering at $3.13 per share. B. Riley downgraded ViewRay from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $9 to $5.
- Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RVNC) fell 12% to $17.75 in the pre-market trading session after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock with no disclosed size.
- Relmada Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RLMD) fell 11.3% to $30.57 in pre-market trading. Relmada Therapeutics priced its 3.3 million share public offering of common stock at $30 per share.
- Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE: CNNE) shares fell 9.3% to $33.42 in pre-market trading. Cannae Holdings priced its upsized 6.5 million share public offering of common stock for gross proceeds of $214,500,000.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) fell 9% to $62.50 in pre-market trading after the company priced its 4 million share common stock offering at $58 per share.
- Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) fell 7.8% to $17.51 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed offering of $250 million of common stock.
- Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADMS) fell 7.7% to $6.01 in pre-market trading after the company filed for a common stock offering of up to $50 million.
- Orange S.A. (NYSE: ORAN) fell 5.3% to $15.17 in pre-market trading.
- Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) shares fell 4.7% to $50.30 in pre-market trading despite reporting a first quarter earnings beat. The company issued weak second quarter earnings guidance.
- PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ: PAVM) fell 4.5% to $0.85 in pre-market trading after the company filed for 18.92 million share common stock offering by selling shareholders.
- Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE: MR) fell 3.8% to $4.83 in pre-market trading.
- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) fell 3.5% to $47.50 in pre-market trading. Kodiak Sciences priced its 6 million share public offering of common stock at $46 per share.
- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) fell 3.5% to $167.40 in pre-market trading. Workday reported a solid third quarter earnings beat.
- Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: MYOV) fell 3.3% to $18.00 in pre-market trading.
Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.