26 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2019 8:05am   Comments
Gainers

  • Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTR) shares rose 29.4% to $1.85 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it is exploring strategic alternatives, including a potential sale or merger.
  • Ibio Inc (NYSE: IBIO) rose 22.6% to $0.84 in pre-market trading after the company announced an expansion of its collaboration with CC-Pharming by granting it an exclusive, royalty-bearing commercial license to rituximab.
  • Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) shares rose 11.2% to $16.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Standex Int'l Corp. (NYSE: SXI) rose 9.7% to $67.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and announced the resignation of CFO Thomas DeByle.
  • Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) rose 6.6% to $8.37 in pre-market trading.
  • Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) shares rose 6.5% to $3.10 in pre-market trading.
  • J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) rose 5.8% to $2.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its second quarter and raised FY19 earnings guidance.
  • Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) rose 5% to $30.30 in pre-market trading after Craig-Hallum upgraded the company's stock from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $25 to $35.
  • Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) rose 4.4% to $34.15 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
  • On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE: ONDK) rose 4.2% to $3.50 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) rose 3.6% to $7.69 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.25% on Monday.
  • Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) rose 3.3% to $160.16 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.64% on Monday.
  • TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) shares rose 3.1% to $24.75 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.94% on Monday.
  • Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) rose 3.1% to $44.50 in pre-market trading. JP Morgan upgraded Cree from Underweight to Neutral.
  • Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) shares rose 2.7% to $12.15 in pre-market trading after dropping 7.36% on Monday.
  • Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) shares rose 2% to $130.32 in pre-market trading after an Oklahoma Judge finds the company liable in the lawsuit claiming that it helped fuel opioid epidemic, will pay $572 million in damages. Investors were potentially expecting the company to pay more in fines

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCI) fell 8% to $5.57 in pre-market trading after climbing 72.86% on Monday.
  • VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) fell 4.6% to $2.47 in pre-market trading.
  • The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) fell 4.4% to $108.00 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also cut FY20 EPS guidance.
  • LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) shares fell 3.3% to $33.25 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) fell 3.3% to $33.25 in pre-market trading. Bank of America downgraded Red Robin from Neutral to Underperform.
  • KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) fell 3% to $2.62 in pre-market trading after rising 11.11% on Monday.
  • Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) fell 3% to $28.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Anaplan Inc (NYSE: PLAN) fell 4.5% to $56.70 in pre-market trading following Q2 results.
  • EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: EQM) shares fell 3.5% to $28.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) fell 2.2% to $46.09 in pre-market trading. Piper Jaffray downgraded Cree from Neutral to Underweight and lowered the price target from $57 to $38.

Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

