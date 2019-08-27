26 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTR) shares rose 29.4% to $1.85 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it is exploring strategic alternatives, including a potential sale or merger.
- Ibio Inc (NYSE: IBIO) rose 22.6% to $0.84 in pre-market trading after the company announced an expansion of its collaboration with CC-Pharming by granting it an exclusive, royalty-bearing commercial license to rituximab.
- Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) shares rose 11.2% to $16.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Standex Int'l Corp. (NYSE: SXI) rose 9.7% to $67.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and announced the resignation of CFO Thomas DeByle.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) rose 6.6% to $8.37 in pre-market trading.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) shares rose 6.5% to $3.10 in pre-market trading.
- J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) rose 5.8% to $2.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its second quarter and raised FY19 earnings guidance.
- Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) rose 5% to $30.30 in pre-market trading after Craig-Hallum upgraded the company's stock from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $25 to $35.
- Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) rose 4.4% to $34.15 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE: ONDK) rose 4.2% to $3.50 in the pre-market trading session.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) rose 3.6% to $7.69 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.25% on Monday.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) rose 3.3% to $160.16 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.64% on Monday.
- TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) shares rose 3.1% to $24.75 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.94% on Monday.
- Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) rose 3.1% to $44.50 in pre-market trading. JP Morgan upgraded Cree from Underweight to Neutral.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) shares rose 2.7% to $12.15 in pre-market trading after dropping 7.36% on Monday.
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) shares rose 2% to $130.32 in pre-market trading after an Oklahoma Judge finds the company liable in the lawsuit claiming that it helped fuel opioid epidemic, will pay $572 million in damages. Investors were potentially expecting the company to pay more in fines
Losers
- Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCI) fell 8% to $5.57 in pre-market trading after climbing 72.86% on Monday.
- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) fell 4.6% to $2.47 in pre-market trading.
- The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) fell 4.4% to $108.00 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also cut FY20 EPS guidance.
- LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) shares fell 3.3% to $33.25 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) fell 3.3% to $33.25 in pre-market trading. Bank of America downgraded Red Robin from Neutral to Underperform.
- KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) fell 3% to $2.62 in pre-market trading after rising 11.11% on Monday.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) fell 3% to $28.00 in pre-market trading.
- Anaplan Inc (NYSE: PLAN) fell 4.5% to $56.70 in pre-market trading following Q2 results.
- EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: EQM) shares fell 3.5% to $28.75 in pre-market trading.
- Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) fell 2.2% to $46.09 in pre-market trading. Piper Jaffray downgraded Cree from Neutral to Underweight and lowered the price target from $57 to $38.
