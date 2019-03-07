26 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) rose 38.1 percent to $4.17 in pre-market trading after gaining 12.27 percent on Wednesday.
- OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OHRP) rose 16.2 percent to $3.60 in pre-market trading after surging 44.19 percent on Wednesday.
- GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) rose 13.7 percent to $13.20 in pre-market trading after reporting withdrawal of proposed secondary offering due to market conditions.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) rose 13.4 percent to $13.63 in pre-market trading after jumping 160.46 percent on Wednesday.
- Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ: ALSK) shares rose 13 percent to $1.92 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ: HIIQ) rose 11.4 percent to $39.09 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and issued strong full-year 2019 guidance.
- Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) rose 9.4 percent to $94.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued Q3 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) rose 4.7 percent to $2.25 in pre-market trading after declining 4.87 percent on Wednesday.
- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) shares rose 3.5 percent to $95.06 in pre-market trading.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 3.4 percent to $8.68 in pre-market trading after declining 10.35 percent on Wednesday.
- J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) rose 2.3 percent to $6.89 in pre-market trading after gaining 14.63 percent on Wednesday.
Losers
- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APVO) fell 36.5 percent to $0.94 in pre-market trading after reporting a proposed public offering of common stock and warrants.
- Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (NYSE: BPI) shares fell 11.9 percent to $8.31 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that Audit Committee has concluded previously-issued financial statements for 3-, 9-months ended September 30, 2018. Bridgepoint expects Q4 adjusted EPS of $(0.25)-$(0.23) and sales of $93.7 million-$94.7 million.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) fell 9.5 percent to $10.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) fell 9.3 percent to $16.60 in pre-market trading. Apellis Pharma priced its 6 million share offering at $17 per share.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) fell 7.9 percent to $3.05 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) fell 7.3 percent to $4.30 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE: RIO) fell 6.7 percent to $55.22 in pre-market trading. Societe Generale downgraded Rio Tinto from Hold to Sell.
- Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) fell 6 percent to $11.31 in pre-market trading. Epizyme priced its 10 million share common stock offering at $11.50 per share.
- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) fell 5.7 percent to $16.10 in pre-market trading following downbeat Q4 results.
- SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) fell 5.4 percent to $13.25 in pre-market trading after reporting a proposed public offering of common stock.
- China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBPO) fell 4.9 percent to $79.70 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
- Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) fell 4.6 percent to $131.17 in pre-market trading after announcing Phase 3 results for Rapastinel. Three acute pivotal studies did not meet its primary endpoint.
- Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) fell 4.1 percent to $11.98 in pre-market trading.
- Horizon Pharma plc (NASDAQ: HZNP) shares fell 4 percent to $24.45 in pre-market. Horizon Pharma priced its 12.244 million share public offering of ordinary shares at $24.50 per share.
- American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) shares fell 3.2 percent to $20.65 in pre-market trading. American Eagle reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company issued weak first-quarter earnings guidance.
