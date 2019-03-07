Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

26 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2019 8:01am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) rose 38.1 percent to $4.17 in pre-market trading after gaining 12.27 percent on Wednesday.
  • OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OHRP) rose 16.2 percent to $3.60 in pre-market trading after surging 44.19 percent on Wednesday.
  • GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) rose 13.7 percent to $13.20 in pre-market trading after reporting withdrawal of proposed secondary offering due to market conditions.
  • Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) rose 13.4 percent to $13.63 in pre-market trading after jumping 160.46 percent on Wednesday.
  • Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ: ALSK) shares rose 13 percent to $1.92 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ: HIIQ) rose 11.4 percent to $39.09 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and issued strong full-year 2019 guidance.
  • Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) rose 9.4 percent to $94.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued Q3 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) rose 4.7 percent to $2.25 in pre-market trading after declining 4.87 percent on Wednesday.
  • NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) shares rose 3.5 percent to $95.06 in pre-market trading.
  • DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 3.4 percent to $8.68 in pre-market trading after declining 10.35 percent on Wednesday.
  • J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) rose 2.3 percent to $6.89 in pre-market trading after gaining 14.63 percent on Wednesday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APVO) fell 36.5 percent to $0.94 in pre-market trading after reporting a proposed public offering of common stock and warrants.
  • Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (NYSE: BPI) shares fell 11.9 percent to $8.31 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that Audit Committee has concluded previously-issued financial statements for 3-, 9-months ended September 30, 2018. Bridgepoint expects Q4 adjusted EPS of $(0.25)-$(0.23) and sales of $93.7 million-$94.7 million.
  • CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) fell 9.5 percent to $10.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
  • Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) fell 9.3 percent to $16.60 in pre-market trading. Apellis Pharma priced its 6 million share offering at $17 per share.
  • Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) fell 7.9 percent to $3.05 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
  • Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) fell 7.3 percent to $4.30 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
  • Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE: RIO) fell 6.7 percent to $55.22 in pre-market trading. Societe Generale downgraded Rio Tinto from Hold to Sell.
  • Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) fell 6 percent to $11.31 in pre-market trading. Epizyme priced its 10 million share common stock offering at $11.50 per share.
  • International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) fell 5.7 percent to $16.10 in pre-market trading following downbeat Q4 results.
  • SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) fell 5.4 percent to $13.25 in pre-market trading after reporting a proposed public offering of common stock.
  • China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBPO) fell 4.9 percent to $79.70 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
  • Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) fell 4.6 percent to $131.17 in pre-market trading after announcing Phase 3 results for Rapastinel. Three acute pivotal studies did not meet its primary endpoint.
  • Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) fell 4.1 percent to $11.98 in pre-market trading.
  • Horizon Pharma plc (NASDAQ: HZNP) shares fell 4 percent to $24.45 in pre-market. Horizon Pharma priced its 12.244 million share public offering of ordinary shares at $24.50 per share.
  • American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) shares fell 3.2 percent to $20.65 in pre-market trading. American Eagle reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company issued weak first-quarter earnings guidance.

Posted-In: #PreMarket GainersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AEO + AGN)

Daily Biotech Pulse: Allergan's Depression Drug Flunks Late-Stage Trial, Apellis Offering, ShockWave Medical IPO
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street
10 Stocks To Watch For March 7, 2019
5 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
American Eagle Shares Fall On Mixed Q4 Earnings, Aerie Comps Up 23%
Q4 Earnings Preview For American Eagle Outfitters
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on ALT
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Daily Biotech Pulse: Allergan's Depression Drug Flunks Late-Stage Trial, Apellis Offering, ShockWave Medical IPO