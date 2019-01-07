21 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) rose 158.6 percent to $6.80 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has achieved its primary endpoint in its Phase 2 trial for major depressive disorder..
- Loxo Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOXO) rose 65.3 percent to $231.15 in pre-market trading after the company received an acquisition offer from Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) at $235/Share in cash.
- Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) rose 37.4 percent to $134.00 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its SAGE-217 met its primary and secondary endpoints in its Phase 3 clinical trial in postpartum depression.
- Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) rose 28.1 percent to $19.02 in pre-market trading after climbing 6.76 percent on Friday.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) rose 25.3 percent to $3.62 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has received its Canada Cannabis license.
- Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) rose 12.7 percent to $74.00 in pre-market trading after the company issued strong revenue forecast.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) rose 6.1 percent to $2.79 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.59 percent on Friday.
- Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) rose 4.6 percent to $50.00 in pre-market trading after surging 4.78 percent on Friday.
- Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR) rose 4.3 percent to $32.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.48 percent on Friday.
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) shares rose 4.3 percent to $8.58 in pre-market trading following reports that Apollo is considering GE's jet-leasing business.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) rose 4.2 percent to $3.75 in pre-market trading.
- Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) rose 3.9 percent to $8.25 in pre-market trading after climbing 32.78 percent on Friday.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) rose 3.8 percent to $21.11 in pre-market trading after gaining 9.95 percent on Friday.
Losers
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) shares fell 19.8 percent to $19.58 in pre-market trading after Reuters reported that the company is exploring bankruptcy.
- Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE: HCLP) fell 19.4 percent to $3.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 sales volumes fell 29% Q/Q and suspended its quarterly distribution.
- Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) fell 13.5 percent to $17.10 in pre-market trading. Natural Health Trends rejected false allegations in CCTV report and reiterated commitment to ethical business practices.
- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) shares fell 6.1 percent to $16.00 in pre-market after the company reported downbeat quarterly sales.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) fell 5.6 percent to $20.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 6.70 percent on Friday.
- Conagra Brands, Inc.. (NYSE: CAG) fell 4.4 percent to $20.91 in pre-market trading.
- Dean Foods Company (NYSE: DF) fell 3.9 percent to $4.25 in pre-market trading after rising 3.76 percent on Friday.
- Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC) fell 3.7 percent to $42.55 in pre-market trading after rising 6.61 percent on Friday.
