28 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Senomyx Inc. (NASDAQ: SNMX) rose 40 percent to $1.47 in pre-market trading after Firmenich announced plans to acquire Senomyx for $1.50 per share in cash.
- Select Income REIT (NASDAQ: SIR) shares rose 20.2 percent to $24.11 in pre-market trading. Government Properties Income Trust and Select Income REIT agreed to merge to create a real estate investment trust.
- Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) rose 16.2 percent to $3.92 in pre-market trading.
- argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX) rose 14.6 percent to $107.51 in pre-market trading after the company reported positive topline results from Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial of efgartigimod in primary immune thrombocytopenia.
- Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) rose 12.6 percent to $4.30 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has received a Confirmation of Readiness letter from Health Canada in regard to its application to become a Licensed Producer under the ACMPR.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) shares rose 10.1 percent to $5.70 in pre-market trading after gaining 9.75 percent on Friday.
- Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) rose 7.9 percent to $24.60 in pre-market trading after surging 8.29 percent on Friday.
- Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) rose 7.8 percent to 5.84 in pre-market trading.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) rose 7.8 percent to $24.62 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.88 percent on Friday.
- Legacy Reserves LP (NASDAQ: LGCY) rose 7.6 percent to $5.40 in pre-market trading.
- BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) shares rose 6.6 percent to $5.30 in pre-market trading.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) rose 6.5 percent to $17.01 in pre-market trading after climbing 128.14 percent on Friday.
- Kona Grill, Inc. (NASDAQ: KONA) rose 6.1 percent to $2.60 in pre-market trading.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) shares rose 5.5 percent to $3.10 in pre-market.
- Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) shares rose 4.1 percent to $25.40 in pre-market trading.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) rose 4 percent to $20.97.
- Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH) shares rose 3.9 percent to $31 in pre-market trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) fell 16 percent to $7.24 in pre-market trading after dropping 15.60 percent on Friday.
- Invitae Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTA) shares fell 12.5 percent to $13.63 in pre-market trading after surging 14.39 percent on Friday.
- Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE: GOV) shares fell 6.5 percent to $15.79 in pre-market. Government Properties Income Trust and Select Income REIT agreed to merge to create a real estate investment trust.
- Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) fell 4.2 percent to $40 in pre-market trading.
- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) fell 4.3 percent to $17.00 in pre-market trading.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) fell 4.2 percent to $3.44 in pre-market trading after climbing 13.61 percent on Friday.
- LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LPL) fell 3.9 percent to $8.90 in pre-market trading.
- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) fell 3.2 percent to $26.25 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.34 percent on Friday.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) shares fell 3.5 percent to $233.53 in pre-market trading.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) shares fell 3 percent to $25.60 in pre-market trading after declining 4.25 percent on Friday.
- Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) shares fell 3 percent to $25.57 in pre-market trading after declining 12.08 percent on Friday.
Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.