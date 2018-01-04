33 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd (NASDAQ: APOP) shares jumped 52.3 percent to $10.84 after the company disclosed breakthrough clinical results.
- ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ: CCXI) surged 34.7 percent to $8.34. ChemoCentryx disclosed that the EMA has accepted for review the registration dossier in support of conditional marketing authorization for avacopan in the treatment of patients with ANCA-associated vasculitis. The company also reports securing of up to $100 million in new capital commitments.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: HTGM) shares rose 27.1 percent to $2.91 after the company issued a strong sales forecast.
- OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE: OMF) shares climbed 24.2 percent to $33.02. Apollo Global and Varde Partners reported the purchase of significant position in OneMain Holdings from fund managed by affiliate of Fortress Investment Group.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc (ADR) (NYSE: CMCM) shares climbed 20.32 percent to $13.68 after falling 4.36 percent on Wednesday.
- Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSE: AST) shares jumped 16.3 percent to $2.50 after the company reported milestone targets for 2018.
- Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNET) shares rose 14.4 percent to $19.05.
- Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BOLD) gained 12.6 percent to $40.01 after the company disclosed positive interim data from the first dose cohort of ASPIRO, a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of AT132 in patients with X-Linked Myotubular Myopathy.
- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) shares gained 12.2 percent to $23.00 after the company raised its earnings outlook for the fourth quarter. Sales in December were up 7.9 percent versus an estimated 3.7 percent.
- Allied Healthcare Products Inc (NASDAQ: AHPI) shares rose 11.5 percent to $2.30.
- Takung Art Co Ltd (NYSE: TKAT) shares gained 11.5 percent to $2.90.
- Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ: FTFT) shares jumped 10.8 percent to $5.54. Future FinTech reported a 5 percent stake in Blockchain Technology Co.
- Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE: HOS) rose 10.3 percent to $4.08.
- Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE: ENR) shares climbed 6.3 percent to $51.48. Deutsche Bank upgraded Energizer from Hold to Buy.
- Cogint, Inc. (NASDAQ: COGT) shares gained 5.8 percent to $5.03. Cogint and Dragonchain reported a strategic alliance to combine analytics and intelligence with blockchain technology.
- Cleantech Solutions International Inc (NASDAQ: CLNT) gained 3.8 percent to $9.20 after the company reported exclusivity deal with Channel Power for potential purchase of Touch Media.
- Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DOVA) gained 3.4 percent to $27.12 after the company issued updates on ITP and CIT programs following FDA meetings.
Losers
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMPE) shares fell 18.6 percent to $2.49.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) shares declined 18.4 percent to $5.57 after dropping 24.07 percent on Wednesday.
- China Hgs Real Estate Inc (NASDAQ: HGSH) dropped 18 percent to $2.01 after surging 96.00 percent on Wednesday.
- Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR) shares fell 14.5 percent to $27.20.
- Insys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: INSY) shares dipped 14.5 percent to $11.44.
- Cato Corp (NYSE: CATO) tumbled 14.1 percent to $13.11. Cato reported a 9 percent drop in sales for the five weeks ended December 30, 2017. Same-store sales fell 9 percent for the month.
- Buckle Inc (NYSE: BKE) shares dipped 13.9 percent to $21.15. Buckle posted a 4.1 percent drop in comparable store net sales, for stores open at least one year, for the 5-week period ended December 30, 2017.
- L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) dipped 13.8 percent to $50.15. L Brands reported a 3 percent rise in its December sales and narrowed its Q4 earnings outlook.
- Renren Inc (NYSE: RENN) shares dropped 12.8 percent to $15.96 after gaining 47.39 percent on Wednesday.
- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) shares fell 11.7 percent to $3.56.
- Rex Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: REXX) shares declined 11.5 percent to $2.00.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNFI) shares dropped 11.1 percent to $43.96.
- Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESIO) dipped 10.6 percent to $20.27.
- Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares slipped 6.9 percent to $51.62 after gaining 6.47 percent on Wednesday.
- Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) dropped 5 percent to $14.55. Cowen & Co. downgraded Snap from Market Perform to Underperform.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) fell 2.6 percent to $2.05 after the company reported weaker-than-expected revenue for its third quarter and announced a 2.5 percent drop in Q3 comps. Third quarter adjusted EPS came in flat, beating estimates by 2 cents. The company announced it adopted a tax benefits preservation plan to protect valuable tax assets.
