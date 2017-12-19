36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Presbia PLC (NASDAQ: LENS) shares climbed 93.1 percent to $5.00.
- Pfenex Inc (NASDAQ: PFNX) shares gained 35.1 percent to $2.81. Pfenex earned $18.5 million in milestones and updated worldwide license and option agreement with Jazz Pharmaceuticals.
- Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solutions Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ: KONE) shares climbed 34 percent to $5.51.
- Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TYME) shares gained 29.4 percent to $5.47. Tyme will present efficacy data on SM-88 in pancreatic cancer at the 2018 ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium.
- Wins Finance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: WINS) shares jumped 26.6 percent to $276.00.
- China Recycling Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: CREG) shares climbed 22.9 percent to $3.36 following news of an energy storage development cooperation contract with Shanghai Electric and Fujian Tongyong.
- NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares jumped 21.7 percent to $1.93 after the company disclosed that Australia and New Zealand Banking Group customers can make payments with wearable devices and its FitPay payment platform.
- Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ: CERC) shares gained 19.8 percent to $2.60.
- Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) shares climbed 16.3 percent to $4.13.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) shares gained 13.8 percent to $10.31 after the company disclosed a new agreement for its KanKan FinTech product.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) jumped 13.1 percent to $41.25. Riot Blockchain reported a $37 million private placement.
- On Track Innovations Ltd (NASDAQ: OTIV) gained 12.7 percent to $2.58. On Track Innovations shares jumped 122.33 percent Monday after the company disclosed that it's "developing capabilities to implement the use of bitcoins in its cashless payment solutions.”
- Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ: MEET) shares jumped 11.6 percent to $2.59. Meet Group expects Q4 and FY 2017 EBITDA and sales at or above the high end of its previously given range.
- Longfin Corp (NASDAQ: LFIN) shares gained 8.8 percent to $78.74 after rising 228.85 percent on Monday.
- Navistar International Corp (NYSE: NAV) jumped 7.3 percent to $45.28 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Cleantech Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNT) shares gained 6.4 percent to $7.25. Cleantech announced plans to acquire 80 percent of AnyWorkspace for $560,000 to expand into the coworking space.
- Cars.com Inc (NYSE: CARS) shares gained 4.5 percent to $29.15 after Starboard Value reported a 9.9 percent stake in the company.
- eGain Corp (NASDAQ: EGAN) gained 4.4 percent to $4.80 as the company reported an integration with Salesforce.com.
- Extended Stay America Inc (NYSE: STAY) gained 3.9 percent to $18.82. Extended Stay America named Jonathan Halkyard CEO effective on Jan. 1. The company also raised its FY17 sales and net income guidance.
- Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) rose 3.5 percent to $93.77 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
Losers
- Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: YTEN) shares tumbled 26.7 percent to $2.09 after the company reported pricing of its $12.6 million underwritten public offering.
- ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ: ICCC) shares dipped 16.1 percent to $7.45. ImmuCell priced its $3 million offering at $7.30 per share.
- China Commercial Credit Inc (NASDAQ: CCCR) shares fell 15.3 percent to $2.60.
- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) shares dipped 14.7 percent to $2.20 after surging 111.48 percent on Monday.
- McDermott International Inc (NYSE: MDR) shares fell 10.1 percent to $6.82. McDermott and Chicago Bridge & Iron announced plans to combine in a $6 billion deal.
- Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (NYSE: CBI) slipped 9.1 percent to $16.30. McDermott and Chicago Bridge & Iron announced plans to combine in a $6 billion deal.
- FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) shares dropped 8.2 percent to $188.11. FactSet posted upbeat Q1 earnings, while sales missed estimates.
- Funko Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO) shares slipped 8.1 percent to $6.57. BMO Capital downgraded Funko from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASI) shares declined 8 percent to $2.58. Bioanalytical Systems reported Q4 earnings of $0.03 per share on sales of $5.873 million.
- China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ: CIFS) shares dropped 7.7 percent to $38.68 after declining 2.42 percent on Monday.
- Digital Power Corporation (NYSE: DPW) dropped 7.1 percent to $5.11 amid report that the SEC has temporarily suspended trading in Crypto securities.
- Mesoblast limited (ADR) (NASDAQ: MESO) fell 6.7 percent to $5.90 after gaining 15.33 percent on Monday.
- Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ: SRAX) shares slipped 6.2 percent to $6.33 after gaining 17.80 percent on Monday.
- Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) shares slipped 6.1 percent to $5.95 after climbing 10.45 percent on Monday.
- Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: KND) shares fell 4.8 percent to $9.00 as the company agreed to be acquired by TPG Capital, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe and Humana for $9 per share in cash.
- City Office REIT Inc (NYSE: CIO) shares fell 3.1 percent to $12.75. City Office REIT priced its 5 million share offering at $12.60 per share for gross proceeds of $63 million.
