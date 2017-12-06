Market Overview

28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2017 8:12am   Comments
Gainers

  • Cleantech Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNT) rose 30 percent to $6.90 in pre-market trading after the company announced a share swap agreement with Ever-Long Holdings to acquire 51 percent of Brighten Holdings for 19.5 percent of Cleantech issued and outstanding shares.
  • AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) rose 23.7 percent to $53.50 in pre-market trading as the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Tuesday.
  • Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ: SCWX) shares rose 14.5 percent to $10.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q3 results and raised its FY 2018 guidance.
  • Versartis Inc (NASDAQ: VSAR) rose 13.6 percent to $2.30 in pre-market trading.
  • China Zenix Auto International Ltd (NYSE: ZX) rose 13.2 percent to $1.55 in pre-market trading. China Zenix Auto reported Q3 loss of $0.02 per ADS on sales of $96.7 million.
  • Digital Power Corporation (NYSE: DPW) rose 12.8 percent to $4.13 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.87 percent on Tuesday.
  • Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) shares rose 9 percent to $57.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
  • Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) shares rose 8.6 percent to $5.55 in pre-market trading after climbing 9.66 percent on Tuesday.
  • China Finance Online Co. (ADR) (NASDAQ: JRJC) rose 5.3 percent to $2.20 in pre-market trading after surging 12.11 percent on Tuesday.
  • Davita Inc (NYSE: DVA) rose 5.1 percent to $64.00 in the pre-market trading session. DaVita Medical Group, a subsidiary of DaVita, agreed to be acquired by Optum for $4.9 billion in cash.
  • Quantum Corp (NYSE: QTM) rose 4.9 percent to $5.58 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.31 percent on Tuesday.
  • Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO (ADR) (NYSE: MBT) shares rose 3.7 percent to $9.92 in pre-market trading after falling 2.45 percent on Tuesday.
  • Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ: PXS) rose 3.7 percent to $5.08 in pre-market trading after dipping 26.65 percent on Tuesday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Losers

  • Biocept Inc (NASDAQ: BIOC) fell 32.2 percent to $0.78 in pre-market trading. Biocept priced its 4.93 million share offering at $0.68 per share.
  • Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) fell 6.2 percent to $25.60 in pre-market trading as the company reported a $50 million stock offering.
  • Neuralstem, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUR) fell 14 percent to $2.66 in pre-market trading after surging 175.89 percent on Tuesday.
  • Bill Barrett Corporation (NYSE: BBG) shares fell 12.8 percent to $4.99 in pre-market trading. Bill Barrett reported a 21 million share offering and announced a strategic combination with Fifth Creek Energy in a $649 million transaction.
  • Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) fell 11.7 percent to $2.42 in pre-market trading after the company announced a common stock offering.
  • Tronox Ltd (NYSE: TROX) fell 9.9 percent to $23.00 in pre-market trading. The FTC has challenged Tronox acquisition of Cristal’s titanium dioxide business, according to Reuters.
  • Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRED) fell 7.7 percent to $4.70 in pre-market trading. Fred's reported downbeat Q3 results and cancelled its dividend.
  • Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) fell 7.5 percent to $2.15 in the pre-market trading session after declining 1.06 percent on Tuesday.
  • 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ: VNET) shares fell 7.4 percent to $6.48 in pre-market trading after reporting third quarter-adjusted earnings that fell in-line with estimates.
  • Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOXA) shares fell 6.8 percent to $30.75 in pre-market trading after declining 0.30 percent on Tuesday.
  • Timkensteel Corp (NYSE: TMST) shares fell 6.1 percent to $14.00 in pre-market trading. KeyBanc downgraded TimkenSteel from Sector Weight to Underweight.
  • Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) shares fell 5.7 percent to $92.06 in pre-market trading after dropping 0.67 percent on Tuesday.
  • Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) fell 5 percent to $27.50 in pre-market trading after declining 0.82 percent on Tuesday.
  • Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ: ASTC) fell 4.7 percent to $3.65 in pre-market trading after dropping 17.46 percent on Tuesday.
  • Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) fell 4.5 percent to $55.15 in pre-market trading, despite reporting a third quarter earnings and sales beat. The company also issued fourth quarter earnings guidance ahead of estimates.

Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers #PreMarket Losers #PreMarket MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

