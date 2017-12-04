30 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

General Cable Corporation (NYSE: BGC) rose 35.1 percent to $29.45 in the pre-market trading session. Prysmian Group announced plans to acquire General Cable for $30.00 per share in cash.

Digital Power Corporation (NYSE: DPW) rose 30.6 percent to $2.39 in pre-market trading after climbing 7.65 percent on Friday. Digital Power disclosed that its subsidiary unveiled cryptocurrency hardware.

Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ: PXS) shares rose 22 percent to $5.00 in pre-market trading after climbing 103.98 percent on Friday.

Ceragon Networks Ltd (Israel) (NASDAQ: CRNT) rose 17.5 percent to $2.22 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has won $66 million of follow-on orders from a tier 1 mobile operator in India.

Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNET) shares rose 14.7 percent to $17.70 in pre-market trading after jumping 13.04 percent on Friday.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE: MNR) rose 14 percent to $20.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.73 percent on Friday.

Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ: ASTC) rose 10.2 percent to $3.14 in pre-market trading. Astrotech reported that it has completed its successful 1st Detect demo with with Department of Homeland Security and Transportation Security Administration personnel.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) rose 9.7 percent to $16.00 in pre-market trading. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reported new ZYN002 data from STAR 1 and STAR 2 studies in patients with focal seizures at the AES2017.

Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) rose 9.1 percent to $5.40 in pre-market trading after gaining 18.71 percent on Friday.

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 7.7 percent to $16.15 in pre-market trading after surging 11.11 percent on Friday.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) rose 7.1 percent to $4.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.94 percent on Friday.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) shares rose 6.8 percent to $3.45 in pre-market trading after climbing 8.03 percent on Friday. Barclays upgraded Blue Apron from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Bioline RX Ltd (NASDAQ: BLRX) shares rose 6.3 percent to $1.19 in pre-market trading after the company reported positive overall survival results from long-term follow-up of Phase 2a trial in r/r AML.

Dana Inc (NYSE: DAN) rose 6.1 percent to $34.67 in pre-market trading after slipping 1.12 percent on Friday.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN) rose 6.1 percent to $53 after dipping 24.49 percent on Friday.

Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ: SRAX) rose 6 percent to $6.36 in pre-market trading after surging 4.71 percent on Friday.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) rose 5.7 percent to $4.97 in pre-market trading after climbing 5.62 percent on Friday.

Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE: BITA) shares rose 5.7 percent to $30.74 in the pre-market trading session after dropping 1.82 percent on Friday.

GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNC) shares rose 4.6 percent to $5.64 in pre-market trading. GNC Holdings disclosed that it has withdrawn its proposed offering of senior secured notes and retained Goldman Sachs to review strategic alternatives.

Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE: JMEI) rose 4.4 percent to $3.10 in pre-market trading after falling 5.41 percent on Friday.

Aetna Inc (NYSE: AET) shares rose 3.9 percent to $188.39 in pre-market trading. CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) agreed to acquire Aetna for $69 billion.

Losers

Wins Finance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: WINS) fell 63.4 percent to $75.00 in pre-market trading.

Mazor Robotics Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: MZOR) fell 13.6 percent to $49.99 in pre-market trading after declining 0.55 percent on Friday.

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ: FTR) fell 8 percent to $7.87 in pre-market trading after rising 0.59 percent on Friday.

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MCRB) shares fell 7.4 percent to $9.77 in pre-market trading. Seres Therapeutics disclosed that it has been granted Orphan Drug designation for SER-287 for the Treatment of pediatric Ulcerative Colitis

Noble Corporation PLC (NYSE: NE) fell 6.3 percent to $4.18 in pre-market trading after surging 6.70 percent on Friday.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings ADR (NASDAQ: FRSX) shares fell 4.5 percent to $4.5 in pre-market trading. On Friday, Foresight posted Q3 non-GAAP net loss of $2,086,000, versus a year-ago non-GAAP net loss of $879,000.

CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE: CRR) fell 3.4 percent to $10.00 in the pre-market trading session after rising 3.19 percent on Friday.

Nokia Oyj (ADR) (NYSE: NOK) shares fell 3.4 percent to $4.78 in pre-market trading, after declining 1.20 percent on Friday.

Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) shares fell 2.7 percent to $18.75 in pre-market trading. Needham & Company downgraded Finisar from Strong Buy to Buy.

