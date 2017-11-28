30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ: APEN) rose 28.1 percent to $5.15 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has received FDA clearance for OverStitch Sx.

Losers

Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE: ALEX) shares fell 31.6 percent to $30.79 in pre-market trading after rising 2.06 percent on Monday.

