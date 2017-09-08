25 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) rose 24.1 percent to $8.50 in pre-market trading after the company offered positive Phase 2 study for tipifarnib in HRAS mutant head and neck cancer.

(NASDAQ: KURA) rose 24.1 percent to $8.50 in pre-market trading after the company offered positive Phase 2 study for tipifarnib in HRAS mutant head and neck cancer. Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) rose 14.1 percent to $15.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter and issued a strong forecast for the current quarter.

(NASDAQ: ZUMZ) rose 14.1 percent to $15.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter and issued a strong forecast for the current quarter. NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ: NLNK) rose 7.4 percent to $14.60 in pre-market trading after surging 74.58 percent on Thursday.

(NASDAQ: NLNK) rose 7.4 percent to $14.60 in pre-market trading after surging 74.58 percent on Thursday. Forterra Inc (NASDAQ: FRTA) rose 6.3 percent to $4.20 in pre-market trading after jumping 25.80 percent on Thursday.

(NASDAQ: FRTA) rose 6.3 percent to $4.20 in pre-market trading after jumping 25.80 percent on Thursday. Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) shares rose 6.1 percent to $5.24 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.41percent on Thursday.

(NASDAQ: VSTM) shares rose 6.1 percent to $5.24 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.41percent on Thursday. DRDGOLD Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: DRD) rose 5.1 percent to $4.18 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.38 percent on Thursday.

(NYSE: DRD) rose 5.1 percent to $4.18 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.38 percent on Thursday. Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) rose 5.1 percent to $75.96 in pre-market trading. Clovis Oncology presented comprehensive dataset from successful Phase 3 ARIEL3 maintenance treatment trial of rucaparib in advanced ovarian cancer at the ESMO 2017.

(NASDAQ: CLVS) rose 5.1 percent to $75.96 in pre-market trading. Clovis Oncology presented comprehensive dataset from successful Phase 3 ARIEL3 maintenance treatment trial of rucaparib in advanced ovarian cancer at the ESMO 2017. Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC - ADR (NASDAQ: ADAP) rose 4.5 percent to $7.89 in pre-market trading after surging 12.02 percent on Thursday.

(NASDAQ: ADAP) rose 4.5 percent to $7.89 in pre-market trading after surging 12.02 percent on Thursday. Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN) rose 3.7 percent to $26.30 in pre-market trading. Redfin reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.06 per share on revenue of $104.9 million.

(NASDAQ: RDFN) rose 3.7 percent to $26.30 in pre-market trading. Redfin reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.06 per share on revenue of $104.9 million. Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR) shares rose 3.7 percent to $22.21 in pre-market trading after reporting strong quarterly results.

(NYSE: CLDR) shares rose 3.7 percent to $22.21 in pre-market trading after reporting strong quarterly results. CGG SA (ADR) (NYSE: CGG) rose 3.4 percent to $6.40 in pre-market trading after gaining 8.60 percent on Thursday.

(NYSE: CGG) rose 3.4 percent to $6.40 in pre-market trading after gaining 8.60 percent on Thursday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ADR) (NYSE: AU) rose 2.5 percent to $11.05 in pre-market trading after climbing 4.86 percent on Thursday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Losers

Tintri Inc (NASDAQ: TNTR) shares fell 22.9 percent to $5.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed quarterly results. Bank of America downgraded Tintri from Buy to Neutral.

(NASDAQ: TNTR) shares fell 22.9 percent to $5.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed quarterly results. Bank of America downgraded Tintri from Buy to Neutral. American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ: AOBC) fell 19.7 percent to $13.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat results for its second quarter and issued a weak guidance for FY18.

(NASDAQ: AOBC) fell 19.7 percent to $13.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat results for its second quarter and issued a weak guidance for FY18. Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) fell 14.5 percent to $122.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported cybersecurity incident related to consumer info.

(NYSE: EFX) fell 14.5 percent to $122.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported cybersecurity incident related to consumer info. Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) fell 7.7 percent to $20.30. Finisar reported in-line earnings for its first quarter, but issued a weak forecast for the current quarter.

(NASDAQ: FNSR) fell 7.7 percent to $20.30. Finisar reported in-line earnings for its first quarter, but issued a weak forecast for the current quarter. VeriFone Systems Inc (NYSE: PAY) fell 6.1 percent to $18.25 in pre-market trading. VeriFone posted in-line earnings for its third quarter. However, the company issued a weak outlook for the fourth quarter.

(NYSE: PAY) fell 6.1 percent to $18.25 in pre-market trading. VeriFone posted in-line earnings for its third quarter. However, the company issued a weak outlook for the fourth quarter. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE: BCRH) fell 5.7 percent to $14.20 in pre-market trading after dipping 14.25 percent on Thursday.

(NYSE: BCRH) fell 5.7 percent to $14.20 in pre-market trading after dipping 14.25 percent on Thursday. HCI Group Inc. (NYSE: HCI) shares fell 5.4 percent to $28.35 in pre-market trading after declining 8.46 percent on Thursday.

(NYSE: HCI) shares fell 5.4 percent to $28.35 in pre-market trading after declining 8.46 percent on Thursday. Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ: LAND) shares fell 5 percent to $12.20 in pre-market trading. Gladstone Land announced an offering of common stock.

(NASDAQ: LAND) shares fell 5 percent to $12.20 in pre-market trading. Gladstone Land announced an offering of common stock. Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE: TLRD) fell 4.7 percent to $12.55 in pre-market trading. Tailored Brands reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also narrowed its FY17 earnings guidance.

(NYSE: TLRD) fell 4.7 percent to $12.55 in pre-market trading. Tailored Brands reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also narrowed its FY17 earnings guidance. Kinross Gold Corporation (USA) (NYSE: KGC) fell 3.9 percent to $4.70 in pre-market trading after rising 4.49 percent on Thursday.

(NYSE: KGC) fell 3.9 percent to $4.70 in pre-market trading after rising 4.49 percent on Thursday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) fell 3.4 percent to $27.85 in pre-market trading after gaining 6.15 percent on Thursday.

(NYSE: JKS) fell 3.4 percent to $27.85 in pre-market trading after gaining 6.15 percent on Thursday. Nokia Oyj (ADR) (NYSE: NOK) shares fell 3.3 percent to $5.99 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.49 percent on Thursday.

(NYSE: NOK) shares fell 3.3 percent to $5.99 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.49 percent on Thursday. Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) shares fell 2.8 percent to $4.25 after slipping 0.68 percent on Wednesday.

Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.