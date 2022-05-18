14 Stocks Moved By Traders on 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'

CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) 12:05 P.M. - Steve Weiss trimmed his position in Apple as the stock has fallen over 13.5% in the last 30-days. Shares slipped an additional 0.09% after Weiss mentioned trimming.

Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE: DAL) 12:50 P.M. - Weiss mentioned selling Delta, saying, “We only rent Airlines, we don’t buy them,” – shares made a 0.18% upside move following the commentary.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) 12:08 P.M. - Jenny Harrington mentioned selling Walgreens amid weak retail market conditions, and the stock fell 0.24% lower following her comment.

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE: BRX) 12:08 p.m. - Harrington said she sold her position in Brixmor following the company’s recent first-quarter earnings report. Shares slid 0.34% lower following the mention of the sale.

Harrington bought or added more shares in the following companies:

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE: GXO) GXO moved 4.71% higher on volume in the minutes after Harrington said she purchased the stock.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS)

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU)

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO)

Call of the day

Visa Inc (NYSE: V)

Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA)