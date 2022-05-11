 Skip to main content

15 Stocks Moved By Traders on 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'
AJ Fabino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 11, 2022 1:52pm   Comments
CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.

Market Rebellion’s Pete Najarian purchased Call Options in the following companies:

Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC)
Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO)
Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA)
Macerich Co (NYSE: MAC)
Livent Corp (NYSE: LTHM)

Najarian sold Call Options in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO)

Najarian purchased Put Options in Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD)

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) 12:42 P.M. - Najarian mentioned owning shares of Disney while discussing the company’s earnings, which will be reported after the close on Wednesday, the stock then slid 0.52% lower.

Also Read: Norwegian Central Bank Substantially Reduces Stakes In Alibaba And This Chipmaker: Here's What Norges Bought Instead

Unusual options activity:
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM)
Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN)
LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT)

Final Trades:
Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSE: SCHB)
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK)
Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX)
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA)

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: AJ ListsOptions Markets Media Trading Ideas General

