14 Stocks Moved By Investors On Tuesday's 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE: EOG) Amy Raskin mentioned trimming her position in EOG at 12:26 p.m, after which shares crept 0.07% higher.

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) Raskin said she trimmed Estee Lauder at 12:26 p.m., shares then slid 0.18% lower.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) Raskin mentioned adding Target to her portfolio at 12:26 p.m., shares then fell 0.06% lower.

Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) Stephanie Link said she trimmed her long position in Coca-Cola at 12:27 p.m., shares proceeded to fall 0.21%

Schlumberger NV (NYSE: SLB) Link said she added Schlumbereger at 12:28 p.m., after which shares fell 0.07% lower.

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) Link said she “can’t wait” to add to her position in General Electric at 12:33 p.m., after which shares slid 0.18%

Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN) Pete Najarian highlighted unusual options activity in Wendy’s at 12:47 p.m., shares then moved 0.89% to the upside.

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) Najarian highlighted unusual options activity in Plug Power at 12:47 p.m., shares proceeded to gain 0.67%

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE: ET) Najarian highlighted unusual options activity in Energy Transfer at 12:47 p.m., after which shares gained 0.88%

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) Josh Brown said Live Nation is one of the best names in the S&P at 12:53 p.m., shares then popped 0.52%

IBM Common Stock (NYSE: IBM) was mentioned in final trades at 12:59 p.m., shares then crept 0.03% higher.

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) was mentioned in final trades, after which shares slid 0.40% to the downside.

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) was mentioned in final trades, shares proceeded to move 0.18% higher.

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) was mentioned in final trades, after which the stock slid 0.29% to the downside.