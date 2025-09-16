Roku Express, TV box device with streaming service in Brazil and infrared remote control - with HBO Max icon
September 16, 2025 12:54 PM 2 min read

Roku Enters Portable Entertainment Market With Smart Projector

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

Roku Inc. ROKU shares rose Tuesday after the streaming platform introduced its first smart projector, expanding its hardware lineup with a portable device designed to bring big-screen entertainment into new settings.

The Aurzen Roku TV Smart Projector D1R Cube, now available in the U.S. through Amazon AMZN, delivers Roku’s familiar operating system in a compact design that works indoors and outdoors.

The device projects in 1080p Full HD with 330 ANSI lumens brightness and supports screen sizes ranging from 40 to 150 inches. It includes dual 5W speakers, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, HDMI and USB ports, as well as a 3.5 mm audio jack.

Read Also: Roku Expands Streaming Options With New Ad-Free Service At $2.99/Month

Equipped with Roku OS, the projector offers access to thousands of shows, Roku Originals, and hundreds of live channels. Features include automatic focus and keystone adjustment, Bluetooth private listening, Apple AAPL AirPlay support, and compatibility with Roku’s wireless speakers and smart home ecosystem. A Roku voice remote comes standard with the device.

The launch underscores Roku’s strategy to broaden its hardware footprint while reinforcing its position as the leading TV streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

The company has built a reputation around its affordable streaming devices and Roku-powered smart TVs. Adding a projector expands the brand into portable entertainment, a market segment growing in popularity for outdoor events and on-the-go viewing.

The announcement follows Roku’s recent integration of YouTube TV into its Sports Channel, allowing users to stream NFL and NBA games directly without switching apps.

YouTube TV, operated by Google through its YouTube subsidiary and owned by parent company Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL, is a U.S. subscription-based over-the-top streaming service.

The integration, which went live on September 5, adds to Roku’s expanding roster of sports and live TV partners, including DAZN, Fox One, Frndly Stream, Spectrum TV, and Xfinity Stream.

Roku shares have climbed more than 31% over the past year, according to Benzinga Pro. The stock is also a significant holding in Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF ARKK, which has long favored disruptive tech companies.

Price Action: ROKU shares were trading higher by 2.82% to $96.57 at last check Tuesday.

Image by renata colella via Shutterstock

