What's Going On With Affirm Holdings Stock On Tuesday?

Affirm Holdings Inc. AFRM revealed on Tuesday two major collaborations that will extend its “buy now, pay later” options into new markets.

The payment platform entered into a multi-year deal with ServiceTitan Inc. TTAN, enabling the company’s contractors to offer clients more flexible billing options for costly repairs and home upgrades. Separately, it struck a deal with Vagaro, a platform serving salons, spas, gyms, and wellness providers.

By embedding Affirm within these platforms, the company aims to position itself as a go-to option in sectors where high-cost services and discretionary spending often deter consumers.

ServiceTitan: Affirm’s agreement allows homeowners to break down repair or improvement bills into biweekly or monthly installments. Each transaction requires eligibility verification, and consumers are guaranteed no hidden or late fees. ServiceTitan says the average household spends roughly $8,800 a year on home improvements, making flexible financing a critical option.

Vagaro: Nearly 100,000 businesses using Vagaro in the United States will soon be able to offer Affirm’s installment plans directly at checkout—whether online or in person. Vagaro CEO Fred Helou said the partnership will provide customers a “flexible, responsible way” to pay while helping businesses grow.

Price Action: Shares of Affirm were trading lower on Tuesday, reflecting cautious optimism among investors.

According to Benzinga Pro, AFRM stock has gained over 97% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Amplify Digital Payments ETF IPAY.

AFRM shares are trading lower by 1.77% to $87.85 at last check on Tuesday.

Image: Shutterstock