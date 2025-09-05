Roku, Inc. ROKU announced Friday that it has partnered with YouTube TV to bring live sports directly to its Sports Channel, enabling viewers to stream NFL and NBA games without switching between multiple apps.

The integration, which went live on September 5, joins Roku's growing roster of partners, including DAZN Live Sports, Fox One, Frndly Stream, Spectrum TV, and Xfinity Stream.

NFL Sunday Ticket, offering out-of-market game coverage, is expected to be a major draw for football fans, while basketball, soccer, and other live sports will also be available through the consolidated platform.

Launched in 2022 as an ad-supported hub for premium sports, Roku's Sports Channel offers branded zones for professional leagues such as the NBA, NFL, NWSL, and MLB.

Since its debut, the platform has added more than 35 FAST channels covering leagues including the PGA, NHL, and professional tennis.

Roku’s Financial Strength Supports Growth

The sports integration comes as Roku reports strong financial results. The company posted second-quarter revenue of $1.11 billion, a 15% increase year-over-year, exceeding the Street consensus of $1.07 billion. Earnings per share came in at 7 cents, compared with a projected loss of 16 cents.

Roku also raised its full-year guidance for Platform revenue to $4.075 billion, while Devices revenue is expected to decline amid tariff pressures. Total full-year revenue is now projected at $4.65 billion, up from a prior estimate of $4.55 billion. For the third quarter, the company anticipates $1.21 billion in revenue, representing 13% year-over-year growth.

Analysts responded positively to Roku's results. JP Morgan reaffirmed an Overweight rating and raised its price forecast from $100 to $105. Wells Fargo maintained an Overweight rating with a $113 forecast, while UBS kept a Neutral rating but increased its price forecast to $95.

Price Action: ROKU stock is trading lower by 0.42% to $96.74 at last check Friday.

