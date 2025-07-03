July 3, 2025 3:43 AM 1 min read

Elon Musk's Tesla Sales Surge 3.7% In China As Other Markets Cool

by Badar Shaikh Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Tesla Inc. TSLA experienced a surge in sales in China during the month of June amid declining sales in other markets.

What Happened: Elon Musk's EV giant sold 61,000 units in the Chinese domestic market, a 3.7% YoY increase from the same time last year, according to data obtained by Reuters on Thursday.

Tesla sales also jumped 59% in China when compared to sales in May, the report suggests.

Why It Matters: The news comes as Tesla reported better-than-expected Q2 delivery results with over 384k deliveries, largely driven by the Tesla Model 3 and the Tesla Model Y.

The sales surge in China could provide a major boost to Musk and Tesla amid a 60% decline in Swedish and Danish sales, as well as poor sales figures in Canada.

The news also coincides with Musk assuming oversight of Tesla's sales operations in the West in Europe and the U.S. after Omead Afshar's exit from the company.

Tesla offers satisfactory Momentum and Quality, while scoring well on the Growth metric, but the stock offers poor Value. For more such insights, sign up for Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings today!

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: VTT Studio / Shutterstock.com

TSLA Logo
TSLATesla Inc
$316.320.21%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
46.72
Growth
90.79
Quality
66.72
Value
10.04
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved