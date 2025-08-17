Marjorie Taylor Greene Joins Warren Buffett And Michael Burry Buying UnitedHealth, Mark Cuban Backs Trump Export Tax — Weekly Politics Recap

As the weekend comes to an end, here’s a quick recap of the top stories that made headlines in the world of politics and finance.

1. Marjorie Taylor Greene Keeps Buying Unitedhealth Stock Along With Fellow Investors Buffett And Burry

UnitedHealth Group UNH shares surged on Friday as several prominent investors, including a well-known member of Congress, continued to purchase shares and expand their positions.

Read the full article here.

2. Congresswoman Files Hundreds Of Stock Trades Late, Including Palantir Stock Up Over 600%

Efforts to ban members of Congress from buying and selling stocks could continue to rise with several recent disclosures violating the STOCK Act. A new filing by a member of Congress lists hundreds of trades since March 2024.

Read the full article here.

3. Mark Cuban Says Trump’s Nvidia, AMD Export Tax Is What Warren, AOC, Sanders Should’ve Done — Kevin O’Leary Calls It ‘Blackmail’

Mark Cuban and Kevin O'Leary have expressed their views on President Donald Trump's controversial deal with NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD. Cuban praised it as a progressive move, while O'Leary called it corporate "blackmail."

Read the full article here.

4. Jim Cramer Has A Blunt Message For Fed Chair Powell After July's Job Numbers Tanked

Following a disappointing jobs report, Jim Cramer has urged the Federal Reserve to implement an interest rate cut.

Read the full article here.

5. White House Reportedly Launches A Scorecard Rating 500+ Companies On Trump Loyalty — Who's Listed And How Ratings Are Determined

The White House has reportedly created a rating system to evaluate the support of corporate America for President Donald Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill" and other policies.

Read the full article here.

