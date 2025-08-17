Intel, UnitedHealth, And Reddit Are Among Top Large Cap Gainers Last Week (August 11-August 15): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Zinger Key Points
- Paramount, Intel, and Reddit led gains on strategic deals, government interest, and growth optimism.
- Strong earnings and bullish analyst upgrades fueled double-digit weekly gains for multiple large-cap stocks.
- Get more market-moving news first with AI-powered analysis that turns noise into opportunity.
These ten large-cap stocks were top performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?
- Paramount Skydance Corporation PSKY gained 29.37% this week after the company recently announced a seven-year media rights agreement, making it the exclusive US home for UFC events. Also, Guggenheim initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $13 price forecast.
- Intel Corporation INTC gained 20.10% this week following a Bloomberg report suggesting the Trump Administration is said to be discussing the US taking a stake in the company.
- Bloom Energy Corporation BE gained 21.98% this week after CEO KR Sridhar told Bloomberg that the company is in talks with other major data center developers.
- Caris Life Sciences, Inc. CAI gained 23.94% this week after the company reported second-quarter financial results. Also, Citigroup raised its price forecast on the stock from $34 to $42.
- UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH stock gained 20.69% this week after a Berkshire Hathaway 13F filing disclosed a stake in the company.
- Tempus AI, Inc. TEM gained 22.27% this week after beating second-quarter estimates and raising its FY25 sales guidance. Also, Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price forecast from $45 to $68.
- Sea Limited SE gained 19.97% this week after the company reported better-than-expected second quarter sales results.
- TKO Group Holdings, Inc. TKO gained 14.87% this week after the company announced a seven-year media rights agreement with Paramount, making Paramount the exclusive U.S. home for all UFC events.
- Insmed Incorporated INSM gained 16.43% this week after the company announced it received FDA approval for BRINSUPRI.
- Reddit, Inc. RDDT gained 30.30% this week. The firm surged to a new 52-week high Wednesday afternoon as investor optimism builds around the social media platform's accelerating growth and monetization strategy.
Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement
Loading...
Loading...
Read Next:
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
INTCIntel Corp
$24.492.64%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
58.58
Growth
16.60
Quality
N/A
Value
76.76
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.