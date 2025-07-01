Elon Musk-Led Tesla's European Woes Worsen With Sales Down Over 60% In Sweden And Denmark

Tesla Inc.'s TSLA European woes continue to plague Elon Musk's EV giant as it recorded a sharp sales decline in Denmark and Sweden during June.

What Happened: Tesla recorded 1,282 new registrations for its vehicles in the country during June, while registrations in Sweden fell 64.4%, according to data sales data obtained by Reuters on Tuesday.

The company's sales in Denmark fell 61.57% in June compared to last year, the report suggested.

Why It Matters: The news comes as Tesla had previously recorded strong sales in Norway, largely driven by the new Model Y. However, the company has recorded poor sales figures in several regions throughout the globe. Recently, data revealed that the company's sales in Canada have almost dropped to zero.

Experts like Future Fund LLC's managing director, Gary Black, also paint a less-than-ideal picture for the company. The investor said that Tesla's Q2 delivery figures will disappoint people.

Tesla also recently announced the exit of Musk's key aide Omead Afshar, who analysts estimate was let go due to the company's poor sales performance for the better part of a year.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock