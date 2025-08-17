Tesla Offers $33/Hour Robotaxi Jobs, BYD Sets India Record, Chinese EV CEO Pushes Rivals, Ford Unveils TSLA-Like Platform — Weekly Mobility Recap

The past week in the electric vehicle (EV) industry was nothing short of electrifying. From Tesla’s Chinese rival Xiaomi experiencing overwhelming demand to Ford Motor Co F unveiling its universal EV platform, the industry was abuzz with developments. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories.

Xiaomi’s EV Success

Known for its smartphones and often dubbed the “Apple of China,” Xiaomi is making waves in the EV market. The demand for the company’s YU7 model is so high that the CEO is suggesting consumers consider other EV brands if they want to get their hands on a vehicle soon.

Read the full article here.

See Also: Tesla Talent Exodus Continues As North America Service Chief Departs Elon Musk's EV Giant

Ford’s Universal EV Platform

Ford Motor Company has revealed a Universal EV Platform for a midsize electric truck. The platform emphasizes simpler construction, streamlined manufacturing, and a structural battery for increased efficiency. Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney maintained a Neutral rating on Ford, with a price forecast of $11.

Read the full article here.

BYD’s Sales Record In India

Chinese EV manufacturer BYD Co. Ltd. has set a new sales record in India, even as Tesla Inc. expands in the country. BYD’s local franchise partner reported a shift in customer behavior, with most considering BYD as their primary vehicle.

Read the full article here.

Uber’s EV Incentive Program

Ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies Inc UBER has partnered with the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment to roll out a new EV incentive program. The program offers savings of up to $21,500 for EV drivers in Colorado.

Read the full article here.

Tesla’s Robotaxi Test Drivers

Tesla Inc. TSLA is offering up to $33 per hour for NYC test operators of its Robotaxi. The move comes amid CEO Elon Musk‘s ambitious plans for the robotaxi sector.

Read the full article here.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock