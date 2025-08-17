Cuban Has Resisted Presidential Run, but Says a Trump Third-Term Bid Could Draw Him Into the Race

Billionaire Mark Cuban has resisted calls to run for president, but recently said that any effort by President Donald Trump to seek a third term could drawn him into the race.

What Happened: Cuban, who supported Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, has been speculated as a possible contender for the 2028 race. He said that his decision to run will be influenced by Trump’s potential attempt at a third term.

Speaking on a recent podcast, Cuban said, “I’m not going to do it. I’ve said the only way I would do it is if Trump tried to run for a third term. Because then that’s just changing everything, right? And that’s a true threat.”

Trump has previously hinted at Vice President JD Vance, as a possible successor, but has also flirted with the idea of a third term.

In another interview in early August, Trump stated, “I got the highest vote in the history of Texas, a record that they say won’t be beaten unless I run again.”

When probed about his plans to run again, Trump responded, “No, probably not. Probably not.”

Cuban also shared his apprehensions about subjecting his family to the strains of a presidential campaign, referring to the “grief and abuse” that accompanies a run for president.

“But other than that, I’m not going to put my family through that, you know?” Cuban added. He further explained that with his three children, ages 15 to 21, he would rather avoid the "grief and criticism" that often comes with a presidential run.

“When I’m 95 and taking – or 105 and taking my last breaths, right? I don’t want to say, ‘Well, gee, I ran for president. Maybe won, maybe didn’t,'” he continued.

Why It Matters: The potential of a third-term run by Trump could significantly alter the political landscape, prompting Cuban to consider a presidential bid.

Cuban’s decision underscores the impact of Trump’s political moves on potential candidates and the broader political discourse.

The billionaire’s reluctance to expose his family to the rigors of a campaign also highlights the personal sacrifices often required in the pursuit of public office.

