CoreWeave, Applied Materials And Hims & Hers Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (August 11-August 15): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?

CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV stock slumped 25.84% this week. The stock may be seeing weakness after the post-IPO lock-up period expired. Also, the company reported mixed second-quarter financial results. Coherent Corp. COHR stock decreased 18.92% this week after the company announced it will sell its Aerospace and Defense Business for $400 million. Also, Coherent posted quarterly earnings of $1 per share, beating estimates of 91 cents. Bank of America Securities analyst Vivek Arya downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Maplebear Inc. CART shares fell 14.22% this week after Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN announced a grocery expansion, including for its same-day delivery. Ubiquiti Inc. UI stock slumped 14.65% this week. Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT stock fell 13.44% this week after the company issued weak fourth-quarter guidance. Additionally, Bank Of America Securities downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral, and several firms cut their respective price targets. Duolingo, Inc. DUOL stock fell 11.98% this week. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS shares decreased 10.60% this week amid reports that the FTC is probing complaints about the company’s ads and cancellation practices. Axon Enterprise, Inc. AXON stock fell 9.37% this week. NuScale Power SMR stock slumped 11.30% this week. The firm filed for the offering of $500 million of Class A common stock. Amcor plc AMCR stock fell 10.32% this week after the company reported a fourth-quarter adjusted EPS miss. Baird analyst Ghansham Panjabi maintains Amcor with a Neutral and lowers the price target from $11 to $10.

