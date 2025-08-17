Xi Jinping Is 'Difficult To Deal' With, Says Treasury Secretary; S&P 500 Earnings Beat, Chinese Stocks Jolt From Trump Moves — Weekly Economics Recap

Let’s take a look at some of the most significant stories that broke over the weekend, including the latest on China’s economy, the S&P 500 earnings, and the impact of stablecoins on the U.S. dollar.

1. Small Caps Rally, AMD Hits 13-Month Highs: Markets Today

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 inched up by 0.1% to 6,450, after hitting a new all-time high of 6,480 earlier in the day. The Nasdaq 100 remained unchanged, despite setting new record highs during the session, while the Dow surged by 0.7%, building on Tuesday’s 1.1% rise. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD reached a 13-month high.

Read the full article here.

2. Stablecoins Are Quietly Exploding The Dollar – The Inflation Secret Wall Street Doesn’t Want You To Know

Over $270 billion in stablecoins like USDT and USDC are circulating globally, yet this isn't causing grocery prices to skyrocket. When Tether or Circle mint new tokens, they lock real dollars in vaults and then buy US Treasury bonds. This isn't theoretical. Tether now holds $127 billion in Treasuries, making it the 18th largest US debt holder globally, bigger than South Korea's entire holdings. Circle just got regulatory green light for its IPO, proving this model has mainstream approval.

Read the full article here.

See Also: Social Security Could Go Broke By 2032 — $18,000 Cuts Loom As 90-Year-Old Program Nears Breaking Point

3. Bubble? Recession? S&P 500 Companies Are Crushing The Street

U.S. corporations are delivering one of the strongest top-line beats in years, outpacing even Wall Street’s most optimistic projections and challenging the narrative that stock valuations are dangerously stretched.

Read the full article here.

4. Xi Jinping Is ‘Difficult To Deal’ With, Says Scott Bessent, Calls China Most ‘imbalanced Economy’ In Modern History

Scott Bessent, the U.S. Treasury Secretary, shared his thoughts on China's economy and the challenges it poses to the U.S.

Read the full article here.

5. Cheaper Loans, Tariff Relief: Why Chinese Stocks Are Climbing

U.S.-listed Chinese stocks rallied sharply Wednesday morning, as Beijing’s new stimulus targeting consumer loans and service-sector businesses signaled a deeper commitment to reviving domestic demand and supporting economic growth.

Read the full article here.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock