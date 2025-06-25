Tesla's Europe Sales Slide For 5th Straight Month: Elon Musk-led EV Giant's Market Share Shrinks To 1.3%

Tesla Inc. TSLA has experienced a fifth straight month of declining sales in Europe as EVs continue to gain footing in the region.

What Happened: The latest sales figures for the European region during May come in through data released by the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, or ACEA, on Wednesday.

Elon Musk's EV giant sold 13,863 units in May, a 27.9% year-on-year decline from the 19,227 units it sold last year during the same period. Tesla's market share also shrank to 1.3% in May from 2.1% last year.

During the first 5 months of the year, Tesla sold 75,196 units compared to 119,482 units during the same period in 2024. The data represents a 37.1% decline for the automaker in Europe.

In contrast, Battery Electric Vehicles or BEVs posted gains in the region. "In the first five months of 2025, new battery-electric car sales reached 701,089 units, capturing 15.4% of the total EU market share," the ACEA report suggested.

Why It Matters: The data highlights what has been a tough year for Musk's company, which has seen its sales decline in multiple markets in Europe as rivals like BYD Co. Ltd. BYDDY BYDDF continue to bolster their presence in the region.

Despite the European slump, Tesla sales grew in Norway by over 213%, where the Model Y emerged as a best-selling vehicle for the EV maker. Tesla sold over 2,346 units in the country during May.

Tesla's sales have also decreased in China, where the company had been seeing some growth in May, with the latest data suggesting the company experienced an almost 11% decline.

