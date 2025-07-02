After Trump Warns Elon Musk To 'Close Up Shop,' China Rallies Behind World's Richest Man: 'There's No Need To Keep Putting Up With It'

Tesla Inc. CEO TSLA and the world's richest man, Elon Musk, have found an unusual source of support in the form of Chinese social media users amid the billionaire's ongoing feud with U.S. President Donald Trump over the latter's ‘One Big, Beautiful Bill.'

What Happened: Users on the Chinese social media platform Weibo have been hailing Musk's stance against Trump with a #MuskWantsToBuildAnAmericaParty going viral on the X (formerly Twitter) counterpart, The Guardian reported on Wednesday.

The support comes as Musk had earlier claimed he would found a political party if the Senate passed Trump's Big Beautiful Bill.

Several users came out in Musk's support on Weibo. "Brother Musk, you've got over a billion people on our side backing you," one Weibo user wrote. "When you've had enough, there's no need to keep putting up with it," said another user.

Some offered deeper insights into what it could mean if Musk were to enter politics. "If Elon Musk were to found a political party, his tech-driven mindset could inject fresh energy into politics. The potential for change is significant – and worth watching," a user shared.

Why It Matters: The news comes as Musk has doubled down on his criticism of the bill, which Musk said increases the U.S. debt ceiling by $5 trillion. He also slammed the politicians backing the bill, saying they would lose their primary "if it is the last thing I do on this Earth," Musk shared.

However, Trump called Musk out over his comments. The President said that without subsidies, Musk would have to "have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa" in a post on Truth social.

Elsewhere, Tesla's board has received criticism for its silence on the billionaire's comments from experts like Ross Gerber, who says Musk has enabled by endorsing him in the run-up to last year's presidential election.

