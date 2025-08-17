Apple Accidentally Exposes Top-Secret Hardware Plans Across Seven Product Lines

Apple Inc. AAPL unintentionally revealed information about its future products, with the details discovered in the company’s publicly available software code.

Internal identifiers found in Apple’s software code suggest the development of next-generation chips for a range of Apple products, including iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac, and Vision Pro.

These discoveries are in line with previous speculations about Apple’s future product roadmap.

The leaked details offer a peek into Apple’s product pipeline for late 2025 to 2026. The identifiers suggest silicon upgrades across the product range, an Apple TV spec boost for AI/gaming features, a Vision Pro “speed bump” based on M5, and a higher-end Studio Display in early 2026.

Despite these findings, Apple has not officially confirmed any of these products. As such, the final specifications, features, and release timelines may change.

The leak also hints at a new HomePod mini, an updated Apple TV, a next-generation Studio Display, a new iPad mini, a new entry-level iPad, a second generation Vision Pro, and a new Apple Watch.

This isn’t the first instance of Apple inadvertently revealing information about its upcoming products.

The tech giant has a history of leaving hints about future hardware in its software. However, until these products are officially announced, all reports should be considered speculative.

AirTags were mentioned in an official Apple support video even before their release, following months of iOS code leaks that hinted at the product and its "Find My" integration.

Similarly, other Apple devices—including AirPods, Apple TV, and various Watch models—have often been revealed in advance through code references.

