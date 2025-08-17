Warren Buffett Doubles Down On America's Housing Boom, Upping Berkshire's Holdings In Homebuilders And Building Supply Firms By Triple Digits

Warren Buffett‘s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. BRK BRK has made a significant pivot towards the U.S. housing market, according to its second-quarter 13F filing for 2025, which was filed on Aug. 14, 2025.

The legendary investor established several new positions in home construction and building supply companies while dramatically increasing his stake in another, signaling a strong conviction in the sector.

Summary Of Berkshire’s Key Housing-Related Moves In Q2

Company Type of Change Shares Held (as of June 30) Value (as of June 30) Pool Corp. POOL Position Increased by 136% 3,458,885 $1.008 billion Lennar Corp. LEN New Position 7,048,993 $779.689 million Nucor Corp. NUE New Position 6,614,112 $856.792 million DR Horton Inc. DHI New Position 1,485,350 $191.491 million Allegion PLC ALLE New Position 780,133 $112.432 million Lennar Corp.’s Class B LEN Position Increased by 19% 180,930 $19.042 million

Buffett Bets On Homebuilders

The most notable move was a 136% increase in Berkshire’s holding of Pool Corp. POOL, a distributor of swimming pool supplies.

The position grew from 1,464,000 shares in the first quarter to 3,458,885 shares by the end of the second quarter on June 30, 2025.

Berkshire Hathaway initiated major new stakes in two of the largest U.S. homebuilders:

DR Horton Inc. DHI: A new position of 1,485,350 shares was acquired, valued at $191.49 million.

Lennar Corp. LEN: Berkshire added a new stake of 7,048,993 Class A shares worth $779.69 million. This is in addition to boosting its existing stake in Lennar Corp.’s Class B LEN shares by 19%, from 152,572 to 180,930 shares. The total value of Berkshire’s Lennar holdings is now approximately $799 million.

Expanding Into Building Materials And Supplies

Beyond homebuilders, the filing revealed new investments in companies that supply the construction industry:

Nucor Corp. NUE: A new position of 6,614,112 shares in the steel producer, valued at $856.79 million.

Allegion PLC ALLE: A new stake of 780,133 shares, valued at $112.43 million.

These moves come at a time when the spread between U.S. home sellers and buyers is the largest it has been in a decade.

According to a Redfin analysis published on Aug. 4, 2025, there were 1,922,546 sellers and 1,413,331 buyers in the market as of June 2025. Additionally, mortgage rates have fallen to their lowest level in 10 months and the lowest of 2025, according to the Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

