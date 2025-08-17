Have you ever wondered how your online orders arrive in those sturdy cardboard boxes — and what it means when there are fewer of them? Fewer boxes often hint at softer retail demand across U.S. households.

Is this the start of a correction?

International Paper Co. IP recently sounded alarms for the U.S. economy as cardboard box demand tumbles, reflecting weakening momentum in consumer activity.

While, reporting second-quarter results the company said, “Margins slipped as we continue to face cost headwinds, and we executed a heavy outage schedule. In Europe, demand remained soft and there was a significant increase in depreciation and amortization expense resulting from our acquisition.”

Also Read: Inflation Clouds Fed’s Path, White House Eyes Intel Stake: This Week In Markets

That caution lines up with broader industry signals.

The downturn in packaging is emerging as a bellwether for slowing retail and manufacturing sectors, raising concerns about household spending trends that fuel nearly 70% of the economy, reports Bloomberg.

Shipments of corrugated cardboard boxes slipped to their lowest second-quarter level in a decade, the report read, citing data from the Fibre Box Association.

This decline, which affects industries ranging from packaged food to electronics, points to fragile demand as businesses scale back orders while waiting for clarity on trade policy.

The slump coincides with President Donald Trump's inconsistent tariff messaging, leaving companies uncertain about costs and demand for finished goods.

Rather than stockpiling bulky packaging, businesses are waiting for direction. Policy uncertainty is a big part of the story.

Couriers like United Parcel Service Inc. UPS and FedEx Corp. FDX also signaled the impact of waning consumer confidence, with UPS noting that small-package demand was hit by weak sentiment, Bloomberg added.

While cardboard packaging is not a perfect proxy for retail spending, economists consider it an early indicator of consumer trends.

Because boxes are typically ordered close to shipment time, a decline often reflects slowing purchases in near real-time.

Now Read:

Image: Shutterstock/FabrikaSimf