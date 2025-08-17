August 17, 2025 11:21 AM 2 min read

Jack Dorsey Advocates for Bitcoin Use as Everyday Currency 'As It Was Designed to Be'

by Bibhu Pattnaik Benzinga Staff Senior Writer
Block CEO Jack Dorsey has once again emphasized his stance on Bitcoin BTC/USD, advocating for its use as everyday money, a vision originally proposed by Bitcoin’s creator, Satoshi Nakamoto.

What Happened: Dorsey stressed that Bitcoin’s ultimate purpose should be for daily transactions, not merely speculative trading.

“We want Bitcoin to become p2p electronic cash and everyday money, as it was designed to be,” Dorsey stated in a post on X.

Dorsey’s comments were in response to a post by Entropy Capital regarding how Block has developed a comprehensive Bitcoin ecosystem. This system comprises Square, a platform that allows merchants to accept Bitcoin payments, and Cash App, a wallet designed for quick and inexpensive transactions.

Other elements include Bitkey, a self-custody hardware wallet for offline Bitcoin storage, and Proto, a Bitcoin mining infrastructure.

Dorsey’s message is unequivocal: Bitcoin is destined to become a part of everyday transactions, and Block is strategically positioning itself to facilitate this transition.

Simultaneously, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has indicated that the U.S. is dedicated to exploring ways to accumulate more Bitcoin. At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $118,473.47, a slight dip from its intraday peak of $119,399.29.

Why It Matters: Dorsey’s renewed emphasis on Bitcoin’s intended use as everyday money underscores the growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies in the mainstream financial landscape.

With Block’s comprehensive Bitcoin ecosystem, the company is well-positioned to lead the charge in this transition, potentially influencing other companies to follow suit.

Furthermore, the U.S. Treasury’s interest in accumulating Bitcoin signals a shift in governmental attitudes towards cryptocurrencies, potentially paving the way for more widespread adoption and regulatory clarity.

Overview
