George Efstathopoulos, multi-asset portfolio manager at Fidelity International, is shifting his gaze East.

"For the first time, I'm not selling the rally in China," he says, pointing to a structural innovation surge that's making the country's tech stocks serious contenders to their U.S. counterparts. Chinese tech stocks, long battered by regulatory uncertainty and global skepticism, are now outpacing their U.S. peers, the Magnificent Seven, in both performance and valuation appeal.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA BABAF is up over 33% year-to-date and BYD BYDDF, China's EV juggernaut, has surged nearly 46%.

In contrast, Amazon.com Inc AMZN is down more than 5% and Apple Inc AAPL has tumbled 17% in the same period.

Valuations highlight the stark divergence.

Created using Benzinga Pro data

Tesla Inc TSLA, which has committed $8 billion to ramp up EV and AI development this year, including China's largest grid-scale energy storage project, trades at a forward P/E of 178, per Benzinga Pro data. BYD, already outselling Tesla in China, trades at just 19 times forward earnings.

Alibaba and JD.com Inc JD look even cheaper, with forward P/Es of 11.6 and 7.8, respectively.

Read Also: Trump Wants Babies To Get $1,000 To Invest At Birth: This Maginicent 7 Stock Tops Poll For 18-Year Growth

Chinese Tech: High Growth, Low Valuation, Government Tailwinds

EV sales in China hit a record in May, crossing 1 million units in a month for the first time. Research firm Rho Motion attributes the growth to strong domestic demand and rising exports, with BYD tapping into new markets like Mexico and Southeast Asia, reported Reuters.

Government policy is also playing a supportive role. With fewer regulatory shocks and more focus on innovation and energy transition, sentiment around China's tech sector is beginning to stabilize. "China is leading in many tech spaces," says Nandini Ramakrishnan of JPMorgan Asset Management, pointing to AI and green tech dominance as long-term drivers.

U.S. Tech: Great Companies, Stretched Prices

U.S. tech giants still dominate investor portfolios, but at premium valuations. Nvidia Corp NVDA trades at a forward P/E of 33.6, Microsoft Corp MSFT at 32.4, and even Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG, the cheapest among them, sits at 17.7. Tesla's triple-digit multiple, compared to BYD's single-digit trailing P/E of 7.6, underscores how much optimism is already priced in.

Moreover, YTD returns have started to diverge. Alphabet is down over 12%, Tesla has slid 8%, and Amazon is still in negative territory. Only Meta Platforms Inc META, Microsoft, and Nvidia have posted double-digit gains.

How To Play The Shift

Investors interested in diversifying away from expensive U.S. names may consider:

Direct exposure: Alibaba, JD, BYD

Alibaba, JD, BYD Broad ETFs: The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF KWEB offers China Internet exposure, and the Invesco China Technology ETF CQQQ offers China Tech exposure.

The China Tech exposure. Global innovation funds: The EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet ETF EMQQ for Emerging Markets Ecommerce & Internet exposure.

With structural growth drivers, cheap valuations, and improving sentiment, China tech is finally back on the menu.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Maxx-Studio On Shutterstock.com