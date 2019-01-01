QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/265.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13.54 - 32.95
Mkt Cap
308B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
15.92
EPS
0.25
Shares
21.7B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume (CNY 7.5 trillion for the fiscal year ended March 2021). It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). Alibaba's China commerce retail division accounted for 63% of revenue in the September 2021 quarter. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale (2%), international retail/wholesale marketplaces (5%/2%), cloud computing (10%), digital media and entertainment platforms (4%), Cainiao logistics services (5%), and innovation initiatives/other (1%).

Alibaba Group Holding Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alibaba Group Holding (BABAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alibaba Group Holding (OTCPK: BABAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alibaba Group Holding's (BABAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alibaba Group Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Alibaba Group Holding (BABAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alibaba Group Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Alibaba Group Holding (BABAF)?

A

The stock price for Alibaba Group Holding (OTCPK: BABAF) is $14.2 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:34:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alibaba Group Holding (BABAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alibaba Group Holding.

Q

When is Alibaba Group Holding (OTCPK:BABAF) reporting earnings?

A

Alibaba Group Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alibaba Group Holding (BABAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alibaba Group Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Alibaba Group Holding (BABAF) operate in?

A

Alibaba Group Holding is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.